This Asus gaming laptop Black Friday deal is TUF to turn down — now $400 off
A $400 discount on a fantastic gaming laptop? Black Friday, you spoil us.
Asus makes great laptops, but telling you that is like telling you water is wet or honey is sticky. Another obvious statement is that one of the best times of the year to buy new tech is on the horizon, with Black Friday deals showering us all in fantastic devices at a fraction of their typical prices.
Mix these two variables together and you have some incredible savings on Asus laptops this year. Of them all, there might be no more impressive Black Friday laptop deal to be found than the Asus TUF Gaming A17 for just $1,399 at Walmart.
Why? That's simple. Down from its typical $1,799 price, you can now save $400 on Asus' impeccable gaming laptop, adding further value to an already generously priced device. AMD and Nvidia combine to make the TUF Gaming A17 an all-around star of general and gaming performance thanks to a mighty Ryzen 9 processor and discrete GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.
When combined, the two can deliver beautiful ray-traced graphics and DLSS enhanced performance across a large number of AAA games. Of which, you'll be able to capture every stunning frame of in detail thanks to the A17's sizable 17.3-inch display, which has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate that leads to buttery-smooth on-screen results.
It's a fantastic gaming laptop with a ton of potential to its name, and a genuine bargain of a deal to snag up during this year's Black Friday deals. Better still, it's available right now. You can snag the Asus TUF Gaming A17 with a Black Friday price tag early! Check out how below.
- See more of Walmart's incredible Black Friday deals: save up to $400 on select laptops
Today's best Asus TUF Gaming A17 deal
Asus TUF Gaming A17 w/ RTX 4070
Was:
$1,799
Now: $1,399 @ Walmart
Overview: Asus' TUF gaming laptop is deceptively powerful for the price tag attached to it. Donning a powerful RTX 40-Series GPU and Ryzen 9 CPU, the TUF Gaming A17 is a large-screen gaming experience unparalleled in its price bracket.
Features: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, 17.3-inch FHD (1080p) 144Hz display.
Price check: Newegg $1,399
Cheaper option: Asus TUF Gaming A17 w/ RTX 4060 for $1,099 @ B&H
Price history: This deal matches the lowest price to date for the Asus TUF Gaming A17 w/ RTX 4070 at Walmart.
Buy it if: You want an affordable gaming laptop that puts similarly entry-level priced notebooks to shame. Asus' TUF Gaming A17 is a powerhouse of performance at a hard to comprehend price, and genuinely one of the best gaming laptops you can buy for under $2,000.
Don't buy it if: Portability is your primary focus. The Asus TUF Gaming A17 is a behemoth of a laptop with its 17.3-inch screen and 5,73 pounds of heft, and might not be something you want to lug around on the daily.
That being said, on the occasions you do want to, the TUF gaming laptop is MIL-STD-810H tested against drops and shocks for impressive protection against typical accidental incidents in transit.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.
