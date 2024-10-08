The outstanding LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 blows past its all-time low price in exclusive Prime Day deal

Amazon is kicking off Prime Big Deal Days with a strong start, delivering plenty of new all-time-low prices to its most popular tech, including this convertible laptop from LG.

In this exclusive Prime Day deal, you can grab the LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 for only $1,099 — regularly priced at $1,599, that's an impressive savings of $500. And with its 2-in-1 form factor, you're getting both a laptop and a tablet for that price.

Equipped with Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, this Windows laptop actually has decent battery life. In our LG Gram Pro 16 review, the laptop lasted almost 11 hours, plenty for a full day's work and then some. In addition to its efficient CPU, this laptop also features 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a beautiful 16-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display with a refresh rate up to 144Hz.

If you're not a fan of 2-in-1 functionality or you want to spend even less on laptop for simple everyday tasks, check out the LG Gram 14 slashed to just $697 (regularly $1,099) instead. For more great deals, make sure you check out our big October Prime Day deals hub, filled with over 50 of the best deals we've seen so far.

Today's best LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 deal