The outstanding LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 blows past its all-time low price in exclusive Prime Day deal

Amazon is kicking off Prime Big Deal Days with a strong start, delivering plenty of new all-time-low prices to its most popular tech, including this convertible laptop from LG.
In this exclusive Prime Day deal, you can grab the LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 for only $1,099 — regularly priced at $1,599, that's an impressive savings of $500. And with its 2-in-1 form factor, you're getting both a laptop and a tablet for that price.
Equipped with Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, this Windows laptop actually has decent battery life. In our LG Gram Pro 16 review, the laptop lasted almost 11 hours, plenty for a full day's work and then some. In addition to its efficient CPU, this laptop also features 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a beautiful 16-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display with a refresh rate up to 144Hz.
If you're not a fan of 2-in-1 functionality or you want to spend even less on laptop for simple everyday tasks, check out the LG Gram 14 slashed to just $697 (regularly $1,099) instead. For more great deals, make sure you check out our big October Prime Day deals hub, filled with over 50 of the best deals we've seen so far.
Overview: The LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 hits a new all-time low with its Prime Big Deal Days price of $1,099. That's a savings of $500!
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS touchscreen display with refresh rate up to 144Hz, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, flexible 2-in-1 functionality
Release date: February 2024
Price check: LG $1,599 | B&H $1,196
Price history: This deal marks a new all-time-low price for the LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 laptop.
Reviews: The LG Gram Pro 16 is well-reviewed among many outlets. In our review, the laptop earned 4 out of 5 stars for its incredibly thin, lightweight design (the "world's lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop"), great overall performance, and an almost 11-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: Hands-on
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can double as a tablet and tackle simple everyday tasks with ease, like web browsing, media streaming, and document processing.
Don't buy it if: You're not a fan of touchscreen laptops or the 2-in-1 form factor, or if you want to spend even less on a more basic laptop, like the LG Gram 14 slashed to just $697.
