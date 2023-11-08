Save $400 on the HP Envy x360 with this Best Buy early Black Friday deal

The HP Envy x360 is a convertible laptop with a solid AMD core that's currently available at its lowest price to date thanks to early Black Friday deals: just $649 at Best Buy.

As a convertible laptop, the HP Envy can transform from clamshell to tablet with a simple fold. In tablet form, you to use the Envy's impressive 15.6-inch touchscreen display as you would any other Windows tablet, making use of your favorite apps and software with touch and gestures.

HP's Envy x360 is an ideal day-to-day companion, great for media, internet, and general use, all available at an affordable price. It's one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals live right now, and it could be yours easier than ever thanks to a whopping $400 discount. That saving almost halves the regular price of HP's impressive 2-in-1, and makes for an impressive bargain to bag when it comes to Black Friday deals.

Today's best HP Envy x360 deal