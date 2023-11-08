Save $400 on the HP Envy x360 with this Best Buy early Black Friday deal
Be the envy of others with this $400 discount
The HP Envy x360 is a convertible laptop with a solid AMD core that's currently available at its lowest price to date thanks to early Black Friday deals: just $649 at Best Buy.
As a convertible laptop, the HP Envy can transform from clamshell to tablet with a simple fold. In tablet form, you to use the Envy's impressive 15.6-inch touchscreen display as you would any other Windows tablet, making use of your favorite apps and software with touch and gestures.
HP's Envy x360 is an ideal day-to-day companion, great for media, internet, and general use, all available at an affordable price. It's one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals live right now, and it could be yours easier than ever thanks to a whopping $400 discount. That saving almost halves the regular price of HP's impressive 2-in-1, and makes for an impressive bargain to bag when it comes to Black Friday deals.
Today's best HP Envy x360 deal
HP Envy x360 15.6-inch (AMD)
Was:
$1,049
Now: $649 @ Best Buy
Overview: The HP Envy x360 is a stylish convertible laptop that can widely accommodate the needs of users with an interest in browsing the web, hitting the books, putting their nose to the grindstone, or kicking their feet up and enjoying their favorite streaming services.
Features: AMD Ryzen 7 7730u CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) WLED touchscreen display.
Cheaper option: MSI Modern 15 for $457
Price history: This deal matches the lowest price to date for the HP Envy x360 at Best Buy.
Reviews: Across our most popular brands we noted the HP Envy x360's better-than-most battery life along with its considerable AMD Ryzen 7 day-to-day performance and impressive value for money.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tech Radar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want an affordable day-to-day laptop for portable productivity. If you want a laptop that can double as a tablet in a snap, then HP's Envy x360 will suit your needs perfectly.
Don't buy it if: You're looking to game or get some serious computing done. The HP Envy x360 is a fantastic device for the average user, and will no doubt serve the purpose for many. But this isn't a gaming laptop or a high-powered workstation.
