I loved the stunning OLED display on the Dell XPS 14, and this is your last chance to grab it for just $1,299

Prime Big Deal Days is in its final hours, so you'll want to jump on this Dell XPS 14 OLED deal now before it disappears.

The XPS 14 OLED is $500 off at Dell right now. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of memory, 512GB SSD, and a 14.5-inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,000) OLED touchscreen display.

In my Dell XPS 14 OLED (2024) review, I was impressed by the laptop's strong performance, vivid OLED touchscreen display, impressive audio, and hyper-modern design. The XPS 14 OLED even had decent battery life, surviving a total of 9 hours and 35 minutes on the Laptop Mag battery test. Our review unit did have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU under the hood, so it suffered a bit in terms of battery life. We also reviewed the Dell XPS 14 (2024) with an FHD display, which lasted 10:09 on the Laptop Mag battery test, though that review unit also featured an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The Dell XPS 14 OLED on sale at Dell right now doesn't have an upgraded discrete GPU, and its Intel Arc graphics should fare far better in terms of battery longevity.

In short, this laptop is an excellent choice for those who want a solid work or school laptop that can offer a stunning video streaming experience.