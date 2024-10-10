I loved the stunning OLED display on the Dell XPS 14, and this is your last chance to grab it for just $1,299
It's hard to argue with $500 off an OLED laptop
Prime Big Deal Days is in its final hours, so you'll want to jump on this Dell XPS 14 OLED deal now before it disappears.
The XPS 14 OLED is $500 off at Dell right now. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of memory, 512GB SSD, and a 14.5-inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,000) OLED touchscreen display.
In my Dell XPS 14 OLED (2024) review, I was impressed by the laptop's strong performance, vivid OLED touchscreen display, impressive audio, and hyper-modern design. The XPS 14 OLED even had decent battery life, surviving a total of 9 hours and 35 minutes on the Laptop Mag battery test. Our review unit did have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU under the hood, so it suffered a bit in terms of battery life. We also reviewed the Dell XPS 14 (2024) with an FHD display, which lasted 10:09 on the Laptop Mag battery test, though that review unit also featured an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The Dell XPS 14 OLED on sale at Dell right now doesn't have an upgraded discrete GPU, and its Intel Arc graphics should fare far better in terms of battery longevity.
In short, this laptop is an excellent choice for those who want a solid work or school laptop that can offer a stunning video streaming experience.
Dell XPS 14 (Intel): $1,799 $1,299 @ Dell
Overview:
Save $500 on this Dell XPS 14 configuration. This version packs a 3.2K OLED display for brilliant images on a roomier display than Dell's smaller XPS model.
Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14.5-inch 60Hz 3.2K (3,200 x 2,000) OLED touchscreen, Windows Home.
Price Check: This exact configuration isn't available elsewhere, but the upgraded 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD model is $1,999 @ Amazon.
Reviews: With all-day battery life, solid performance, and a vivid OLED display this minimalist premium laptop is well worth its premium rating. The XPS 14 is an ideal laptop for everyday work or even casual gaming.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a sleek, 14-inch laptop with reliable performance, a vibrant OLED display, impressive audio, and a hyper-modern design.
Don't buy it if: You need a USB Type-A or HDMI port, as the XPS 14 only has three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. If you want best-in-class battery life, that crown currently belongs to the XPS 13 which is also on sale for Prime Day.
