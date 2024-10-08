The Dell XPS 13 with 19 hours of battery life is just $999 for Prime Day
This is the longest-lasting laptop ever and now you can get it for cheap
Yeah, Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing, but that's not where we're finding all of our favorite deals; in fact, you can get the longest-lasting laptop from Dell for under $1,000.
That's right, the Dell XPS 13 is $200 off at Dell. It comes with a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 13.4-inch, FHD+ 1920 x 1200, 120Hz, 500-nit display.
In my Dell XPS 13 9345 (Snapdragon X Elite) review, I wrote about how the laptop features strong performance, a bright display, a solid webcam, and, of course, amazing battery life all packed into a svelte chassis. It lasted an average of 19 hours and 1 minute on the Laptop Mag battery test.
Overall, the Dell XPS 13 is an excellent choice for those who need a laptop that'll last the longest of work or school days, and even take care of you on the second day as well.
Dell XPS 13
Was: $1,199
Now: $999 @ Dell
Overview:
Lowest price! Dell takes $200 off the longest-lasting laptop.
Launch date: 2024
Price history: This is one of the lowest price points we've seen for the XPS 13.
Features: Display: 13.4-inch, FHD+ 1920 x 1200, 120Hz, 500-nit display CPU: Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 CPU RAM: 16GB GPU: Qualcomm Adreno Storage: 512GB SSD
Price check: $999 @ Best Buy
Reviews: Between its long battery life and strong performance, it's tough to say no to the Dell XPS 13. Apart from its somewhat cramped keyboard, it should be an easy purchase for most power users, especially under $1,000.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want the best out of your battery life. You want an ultraportable laptop with a solid webcam. You want a bright display.
Don't buy it if: You need more than two ports. You care about the color coverage of your display. You need a larger keyboard.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.