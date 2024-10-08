The Dell XPS 13 with 19 hours of battery life is just $999 for Prime Day

Yeah, Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing, but that's not where we're finding all of our favorite deals; in fact, you can get the longest-lasting laptop from Dell for under $1,000.

That's right, the Dell XPS 13 is $200 off at Dell. It comes with a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 13.4-inch, FHD+ 1920 x 1200, 120Hz, 500-nit display.

In my Dell XPS 13 9345 (Snapdragon X Elite) review, I wrote about how the laptop features strong performance, a bright display, a solid webcam, and, of course, amazing battery life all packed into a svelte chassis. It lasted an average of 19 hours and 1 minute on the Laptop Mag battery test.

Overall, the Dell XPS 13 is an excellent choice for those who need a laptop that'll last the longest of work or school days, and even take care of you on the second day as well.