Save $450 on the AI-ready, 16-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop for Cyber Monday — now only $649 at Best Buy

With Black Friday having come and gone, Cyber Monday is your last chance to save big on some of the best laptops on the market, including this 16-inch, AI-ready HP Envy x360 2-in-1 now just $649 at Best Buy.

This deal sees Best Buy slice $450 off of the HP Envy x360's regular asking price of $1,099, an enormous saving on a popular laptop that offers impressive performance and versatility thanks to its 2-in-1 design.

That 2-in-1 design means you can fold the Envy x360's screen the entire way back, giving you multiple options for how to use it. You can use it as a traditional laptop or as a tablet or in a tent-like display mode to great effect due to its sizeable 16-inch touchscreen display.

Under the hood, the HP Envy x360 packs a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU with Intel Graphics alongside 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Frankly, this is a fantastic Cyber Monday laptop deal on a lauded laptop that is perfect for everyday use. Let's take a closer look at the deal.

Today's best HP Envy x360 16 Cyber Monday deal