Save $450 on the AI-ready, 16-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop for Cyber Monday — now only $649 at Best Buy
With Black Friday having come and gone, Cyber Monday is your last chance to save big on some of the best laptops on the market, including this 16-inch, AI-ready HP Envy x360 2-in-1 now just $649 at Best Buy.
This deal sees Best Buy slice $450 off of the HP Envy x360's regular asking price of $1,099, an enormous saving on a popular laptop that offers impressive performance and versatility thanks to its 2-in-1 design.
That 2-in-1 design means you can fold the Envy x360's screen the entire way back, giving you multiple options for how to use it. You can use it as a traditional laptop or as a tablet or in a tent-like display mode to great effect due to its sizeable 16-inch touchscreen display.
Under the hood, the HP Envy x360 packs a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU with Intel Graphics alongside 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Frankly, this is a fantastic Cyber Monday laptop deal on a lauded laptop that is perfect for everyday use. Let's take a closer look at the deal.
Save $450 with one of the best laptop discounts of Cyber Monday with this limited-time deal on the 16-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop.
Powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 155U processor, the HP Envy x360 is an AI PC with broader access to Copilot for Windows' more advanced AI features. It's also great for performance and bolsters this laptop's efficiency, which can greatly aid its battery life.
With 16GB of RAM, you'll have no issue juggling everyday tasks while browsing or checking out videos, and it'll all come together beautifully on the Envy's 16-inch touchscreen display.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-Core CPU, Intel Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD
Release Date: Spring 2024
Reviews consensus: We reviewed an earlier iteration of this model late last year. We found a lot to like, lauding its brilliant OLED panel, excellent clicky keyboard, and strong overall performance. This model lacks the OLED panel, but it has a similar overall design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a reasonably priced touchscreen laptop that is perfect for everyday use with plenty of storage for apps, photos, and media.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop with a sharper, faster display and discrete graphics for playing AAA games at high frame rates.
