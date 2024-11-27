Best HP Cyber Monday deals 2024: Save over $500 on top HP laptops for gaming, work, school, and more

HP laptops are frequently among the picks by Laptop Mag staffers, but they don't go on sale as often as we'd like. This is why Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the best time to buy one. I've been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on HP laptops and found some amazing discounts so you can save on your next laptop.

For example, the HP Spectre x360 14 is down to just $899 directly from HP! That's an incredible deal on this all-star laptop. It's currently ranked as Laptop Mag's best 2-in-1 laptop and received a shining Editor's Choice award in our review thanks to its phenomenal performance, great display, and stylish design.

Gamers are in luck, too. I found this massive $500 discount on the HP Omen Transcend gaming laptop at Target. That brings this otherwise pricey gaming laptop down to just $1,599 for a build with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card.

Those deals are just the tip of the iceberg. You can check out even more great Cyber Monday deals on HP laptops below!

See also: 45 best Black Friday laptop deals and sales of 2024

HP Cyber Monday deals: Quick list

Best Cyber Monday deals on HP laptops

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1: was $1,449 now $899 at HP US Save $550 on the Editor's Choice HP Spectre x360 14 Specs (base): Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 14-inch 2.8K OLED touch display, Windows 11 Upgrades available: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 2TB of storage It doesn't get much better than the HP Spectre x360 14. This all-star 2-in-1 boasts incredible performance, a stellar display, and a stylish design, making it an all-around excellent pick. Our review: ★★★★½ Editor's Choice

HP Victus 15 (2024): was $799 now $429 at Best Buy Save $200 on the 2024 HP Victus 15 Specs: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon 6550M GPU, 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD anti-glare display, Windows 11 Need a basic gaming laptop that won't break the bank? The HP Victus 15 might not be fancy, but it has the power you need for a decent gaming experience. At this sub-$500 price, it's especially good for budget gamers.

HP Envy 2-in-1 (14-inch): was $949 now $579 at Best Buy Save $370 on the HP Envy 2-in-1 (14-inch) Specs: Intel Core 7 150U, 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, Intel integrated graphics, 14-inch FHD IPS touch display, Windows 11 Need a basic do-it-all laptop for work or school? Check out the HP Envy. This 2-in-1 has plenty of power and storage for running everyday tasks with ease, from studying to web browsing or even graphic design.

HP Envy 2-in-1 (16-inch, 2TB SSD): was $1,349 now $899 at Best Buy Save $450 on the HP Envy 2-in-1 (16-inch) Specs: Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, 2TB of storage, 32GB of RAM, Intel integrated graphics, 15.6-inch WUXGA IPS touch display, Windows 11 Need a basic do-it-all laptop for work or school? Check out the HP Envy. This 2-in-1 has plenty of power and storage for running everyday tasks with ease, from studying to web browsing or even graphic design.

HP Envy 2-in-1 (16-inch, 512GB SSD): was $1,099 now $729 at Walmart Save $370 on the HP Envy 2-in-1 (16-inch, 512GB SSD) Specs: Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, Intel integrated graphics, 15.6-inch WUXGA IPS touch display, Windows 11 Need a laptop for work or school that can handle the essentials extremely well? Check out the HP Envy. This 2-in-1 has plenty of power and storage for efficiently running everyday tasks, from studying to web browsing or graphic design.

HP Omnibook X: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy Save $400 on the HP Omnibook X Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100, 1TB of storage, 16GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, 14-inch 2.2K IPS touch display, Windows 11 Looking for an HP laptop to get work done easily? Check out the HP Omnibook X. This Copilot+ PC features a speedy Snapdragon processor and plenty of storage, making it the perfect office companion. Our review: ★★★½

HP Chromebook Plus x360: was $629 now $399 at Best Buy Save $230 on the HP Chromebook Plus x360 Specs: Intel Core i3-N305, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD integrated graphics, 14-inch FHD IPS touch display, ChromeOS The HP Chromebook Plus x360 is an ultra-affordable laptop that's a good pick for students or users who want a laptop mainly for web browsing. It's tough to beat at this price, but remember that it runs ChromeOS, not Windows 11, like most other HP laptops. Our review: ★★★

HP Laptop 17: was $999 now $849 at Amazon Save $150 on the HP Laptop 17 Specs: 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-1255U, 2TB of storage, 64GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 17.3-inch HD touch display, Windows 11 Looking for a basic HP laptop with loads of storage? The HP Laptop 17 might be the right pick for you. This model includes 2TB of storage, so you'll never run out of space for files and apps.