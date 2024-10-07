Get the strongest $250 Lenovo Windows laptop just before Prime Day
With a Core i3, you're getting the best performance you can for a very cheap price
The terribly named Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is upon us, but amazing deals are coming with it, even from stores outside of Amazon; Lenovo is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at a steep discount that'll make the perfect holiday gift.
For a limited time, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 costs $250 at Lenovo with the coupon IP3FLASH1. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 7330U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 1080p display. The most significant feature is its CPU, which offers great performance for that price point.
The Slim 3 is among the best Prime Day deals. Now, we haven't had the opportunity to review the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, but most laptops at its price point will either stick you with a weaker processor or be a Chromebook.
A Windows laptop that won't immediately slow to a crawl when you pull it out of the box is a bit of a rare find at this point. However, keep in mind that this is still a low-end machine. You shouldn't expect to be juggling intensive tasks.
Overall, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a great choice for those who need a laptop for simple tasks or as a gift to that young child or elderly person in your life.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Was: $665
Now: $249 Lenovo w/ coupon: IP3FLASH1
Overview:
Lowest price! Lenovo takes a massive $415 off a strong affordable laptop.
Launch date: 2023
Price history: This is one of the lowest price points we've seen for the IdeaPad Slim 3, the lowest being $240, which we might not see again.
Features: Display: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 60Hz touch display CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 7330U CPU RAM: 8GB GPU: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Storage: 512GB SSD
Alternative (Ryzen 5 - Stronger CPU): $329 @ Best Buy
Reviews: While we haven't reviewed the 2023 model, Tech Radar took a crack at the 2024 version and complimented the laptop's reasonable features considering the price.
Tech Radar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want the most performance you can get for as little money as possible. You are willing to make compromises in the display and audio department.
Don't buy it if: You are working with intensive tasks. With only 8GB of RAM, the Slim 3 won't handle someone who likes to have 100 Google Chrome tabs open all at once. You want a laptop to last longer than a few years.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.