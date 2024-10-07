Get the strongest $250 Lenovo Windows laptop just before Prime Day

The terribly named Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is upon us, but amazing deals are coming with it, even from stores outside of Amazon; Lenovo is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at a steep discount that'll make the perfect holiday gift.

For a limited time, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 costs $250 at Lenovo with the coupon IP3FLASH1. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 7330U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 1080p display. The most significant feature is its CPU, which offers great performance for that price point.

The Slim 3 is among the best Prime Day deals. Now, we haven't had the opportunity to review the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, but most laptops at its price point will either stick you with a weaker processor or be a Chromebook.

A Windows laptop that won't immediately slow to a crawl when you pull it out of the box is a bit of a rare find at this point. However, keep in mind that this is still a low-end machine. You shouldn't expect to be juggling intensive tasks.

Overall, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a great choice for those who need a laptop for simple tasks or as a gift to that young child or elderly person in your life.