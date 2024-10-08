Acer Aspire 5 drops to a new all-time low of $449 for Prime Big Deal Days

Deals
By
published

Save $80 on the already affordable Aspire 5 laptop

acer aspire 5
(Image credit: Acer, Laptop Mag)

An ideal laptop for everyday use, the Acer Aspire 5 offers a ton of value for its low regular price of $529. For Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon has this budget-friendly laptop at an even lower price.

Right now, you can pick up the Acer Aspire 5 for only $449 via Amazon. That's $80 in savings, and the lowest price we've seen so far for this configuration. 

For that incredibly low price, you'll get a laptop decked out with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch display — great for watching your favorite TV shows and YouTube videos — along with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Whether you're in need of a laptop to use at work, school, or around the home, this Acer Aspire 5 is definitely worth checking out. And if you want to get a jump-start on your holiday shopping, make sure you take a look at all the best October Prime Day deals we've rounded up. 

Today's best Acer Aspire 5 deal

Acer Aspire 5 Was: $529 Now: $449 @ Amazon

Acer Aspire 5
Was: $529
Now: $449 @ Amazon

Overview: With this Prime Day deal, save $80 on the already budget-friendly Acer Aspire 5.

Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touch display, Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, slim 0.7-inch body, included protective laptop sleeve

Release date: May 2023

Price check: Acer $549 | Newegg $548

Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Acer Aspire 5 configuration.

Reviews: We didn't get to test this 2023 model of the Acer Aspire 5, but our sister site took a look at the 2022 Aspire 5 with lower specs than this configuration. They said the laptop was a good value due to decent performance and its responsive keyboard. This config, with higher specs and an $80 discount, is objectively an even better value.

Tom's Guide: ★★★½ (2022)

Buy if: You're looking for a basic laptop that can tackle everyday tasks with ease, like simple web browsing, document processing, media streaming, and even cloud gaming.

Don't buy if: You want to be able to run games natively or edit photos and videos on your laptop. Or, if you want a high-quality webcams for virtual classes or meetings. Take a look at our best gaming laptop deals instead.

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 227 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
2
Apple - MacBook Air 13.6"...
Best Buy
$999
View Deal
Low Stock
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
3
ASUS - Zenbook 14" 2.8K OLED...
Walmart
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch Grey)
4
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
5
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View Deal
Dell XPS 15 (9530)
6
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
7
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
8
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
10
Apple MacBook Air 13.6"...
P.C. Richard & Son
$999
View Deal
Load more deals
Sarah Chaney