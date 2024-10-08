Acer Aspire 5 drops to a new all-time low of $449 for Prime Big Deal Days

An ideal laptop for everyday use, the Acer Aspire 5 offers a ton of value for its low regular price of $529. For Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon has this budget-friendly laptop at an even lower price.

Right now, you can pick up the Acer Aspire 5 for only $449 via Amazon. That's $80 in savings, and the lowest price we've seen so far for this configuration.

For that incredibly low price, you'll get a laptop decked out with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch display — great for watching your favorite TV shows and YouTube videos — along with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Whether you're in need of a laptop to use at work, school, or around the home, this Acer Aspire 5 is definitely worth checking out. And if you want to get a jump-start on your holiday shopping, make sure you take a look at all the best October Prime Day deals we've rounded up.

Today's best Acer Aspire 5 deal