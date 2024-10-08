Acer Aspire 5 drops to a new all-time low of $449 for Prime Big Deal Days
Save $80 on the already affordable Aspire 5 laptop
An ideal laptop for everyday use, the Acer Aspire 5 offers a ton of value for its low regular price of $529. For Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon has this budget-friendly laptop at an even lower price.
Right now, you can pick up the Acer Aspire 5 for only $449 via Amazon. That's $80 in savings, and the lowest price we've seen so far for this configuration.
For that incredibly low price, you'll get a laptop decked out with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch display — great for watching your favorite TV shows and YouTube videos — along with an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.
Whether you're in need of a laptop to use at work, school, or around the home, this Acer Aspire 5 is definitely worth checking out. And if you want to get a jump-start on your holiday shopping, make sure you take a look at all the best October Prime Day deals we've rounded up.
Today's best Acer Aspire 5 deal
Acer Aspire 5
Was: $529
Now: $449 @ Amazon
Overview: With this Prime Day deal, save $80 on the already budget-friendly Acer Aspire 5.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touch display, Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, slim 0.7-inch body, included protective laptop sleeve
Release date: May 2023
Price check: Acer $549 | Newegg $548
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Acer Aspire 5 configuration.
Reviews: We didn't get to test this 2023 model of the Acer Aspire 5, but our sister site took a look at the 2022 Aspire 5 with lower specs than this configuration. They said the laptop was a good value due to decent performance and its responsive keyboard. This config, with higher specs and an $80 discount, is objectively an even better value.
Tom's Guide: ★★★½ (2022)
Buy if: You're looking for a basic laptop that can tackle everyday tasks with ease, like simple web browsing, document processing, media streaming, and even cloud gaming.
Don't buy if: You want to be able to run games natively or edit photos and videos on your laptop. Or, if you want a high-quality webcams for virtual classes or meetings. Take a look at our best gaming laptop deals instead.
