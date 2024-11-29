"A near-perfect 2-in-1 worthy of your money": This HP Spectre x360 14 is just $799 in 44% off Black Friday sale

If you're looking for a deep discount on a versatile laptop, the 14-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 (14t-eu000) is now 44% off at HP. You can pick up the base model for just $799, a whopping savings of $650 off the usual $1,449 price.

The best thing about this deal is that it is on a configure-to-order version of the HP Spectre x360, so if you want to bump any of the specs, you can do so and still benefit from this epic Black Friday sale.

This HP Spectre x360 configuration packs a strong punch on its own. Inside sits an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a hinged 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with 500 nits brightness. The display can contort into a tablet, or you can use the laptop with its screen propped up like a tent. HP's Spectre line gives tremendous flexibility to use the laptop in various environments. Plus, it has a USB-C-rechargeable stylus, so you can easily write and draw on the screen.

In our review of the HP Spectre x360, we gave this model 4.5 stars and awarded it Editor's Choice, our reviewer writes that it's "A near-perfect 2-in-1 worthy of your money." We reviewed a configuration with even more powerful specs and loved its gorgeous OLED screen, 4K webcam, and excellent design.

We also noted that the base HP Spectre x360 model was a bit pricey at the time of our review, but this epic sale takes care of that.

This discount makes it one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen. Act fast before this deal gets away.

Best HP Spectre x360 deal on Black Friday