Whoa! The near-perfect Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i for $538 off is an unrivaled Prime Day deal for creators
Easily my favorite creator laptop this year
I love nothing more than a great laptop or gaming laptop deal on Prime Day. But what about a little bit of both? That's where the stellar Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i comes in, appealing to the creator in you.
The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i with Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD is on sale for $1,567 with EXTRAFIVE coupon at Lenovo. That's $538 off one of the greatest creator laptops I've reviewed.
In my Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i review, I gave the creator laptop high marks for its stellar performance, gorgeous 16-inch display, bouncy keyboard, and near 10-hour battery life.
I recommended that folks wait for a good sale in my review since the RTX 4050 model was overpriced. But at $538 off, getting the RTX 4060 version is a no-brainer.
Today's best Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i deal
Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i
Was: $2,104
Now: $1,567 with EXTRAFIVE coupon @ Lenovo
Overview:
Lowest price! Lenovo beats Prime Day by offering a massive $538 discount on the fantastic Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i.
Launch date: 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i with these exact specs.
Features: Display: 16-inch Mini-LED (3200 x 2000) 16:10 165Hz CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H RAM: 32GB GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Storage: 1TB SSD
Price check: Best Buy $1599
Reviews: I got my hands on this baby myself, and let me tell you, it's an excellent laptop—not only for creators but also for gamers. That's all thanks to its gorgeous display, strong performance, discrete graphics, and respectable battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a gorgeous 16-inch display, powerful performance, solid graphics, a comfortable keyboard, and nearly 10 hours of battery life.
Don't buy it if: You care about the speakers. You want a soft touchpad. You need a high-end graphics card.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.