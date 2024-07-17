Whoa! The near-perfect Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i for $538 off is an unrivaled Prime Day deal for creators

I love nothing more than a great laptop or gaming laptop deal on Prime Day. But what about a little bit of both? That's where the stellar Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i comes in, appealing to the creator in you.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i with Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD is on sale for $1,567 with EXTRAFIVE coupon at Lenovo. That's $538 off one of the greatest creator laptops I've reviewed.

In my Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i review, I gave the creator laptop high marks for its stellar performance, gorgeous 16-inch display, bouncy keyboard, and near 10-hour battery life.

I recommended that folks wait for a good sale in my review since the RTX 4050 model was overpriced. But at $538 off, getting the RTX 4060 version is a no-brainer.

Today's best Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i deal