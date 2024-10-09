This Samsung laptop blew past the MacBook 14 M3 Pro in our performance testing — get it for under $800 in this Best Buy anti-Prime deal
A MacBook killer for just $799? Meet the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge
There's nothing quite like Amazon holding its Prime Big Deal Days just to be trumped by its competitors, like Best Buy, where you can buy a MacBook Pro killer for $550 off.
For a limited time, you can score the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge for just $799 at Best Buy. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch, 2880 x 1800 AMOLED display.
When I call it a "MacBook Pro killer," that's not just clickbait. The Samsung faced off against the MacBook Pro on our performance tests, where the Galaxy Book4 Edge scored 15,818 on the Geekbench 6 overall performance benchmark. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro 14 M3 Pro managed 14,357, falling over 1K points short.
To be fair, the MacBook Pro 14 M3 Pro did beat the Samsung on our HandBrake test, which requires them to transcode a 4K video to 1080p. The M3 Pro took 4 minutes and 26 seconds while the Samsung took 4:59. Despite that, the Samsung was still faster than the base M3 model, which scored 5:38.
Regardless, the following statement is true: The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is cheaper and stronger than the MacBook Pro.
Now, I won't understand how the Galaxy Book4 stole the MacBook's suit, but you're technically getting a premium laptop at just $799. Now is the time to buy.
Best Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge deal
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge
Was: $1,349
Now: $799 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $550 on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, one of the cheapest MacBook Pro alternatives.
Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X touchscreen display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Release date: June 2024
Price history: This is the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: $899 @ Samsung
Reviews consensus: While we haven't completed our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge, we can support that it offers excellent performance. Our sister sites praised its ultraportable design, beautiful OLED display, and wide array of ports. It also offers a great typing experience and a longer battery life than its predecessors.
Laptop Mag: In progress | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want incredible performance at a low price. You want a gorgeous OLED display. You want a pleasant typing experience.
Don't buy it if: You need a laptop for graphics-demanding tasks like AAA gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering. You need to use Windows-based apps that don't support the ARM architecture. You don't care about AI features. See our recommended best laptops for every use case.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.