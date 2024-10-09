This Samsung laptop blew past the MacBook 14 M3 Pro in our performance testing — get it for under $800 in this Best Buy anti-Prime deal

There's nothing quite like Amazon holding its Prime Big Deal Days just to be trumped by its competitors, like Best Buy, where you can buy a MacBook Pro killer for $550 off.

For a limited time, you can score the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge for just $799 at Best Buy. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch, 2880 x 1800 AMOLED display.

When I call it a "MacBook Pro killer," that's not just clickbait. The Samsung faced off against the MacBook Pro on our performance tests, where the Galaxy Book4 Edge scored 15,818 on the Geekbench 6 overall performance benchmark. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro 14 M3 Pro managed 14,357, falling over 1K points short.

To be fair, the MacBook Pro 14 M3 Pro did beat the Samsung on our HandBrake test, which requires them to transcode a 4K video to 1080p. The M3 Pro took 4 minutes and 26 seconds while the Samsung took 4:59. Despite that, the Samsung was still faster than the base M3 model, which scored 5:38.

Regardless, the following statement is true: The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is cheaper and stronger than the MacBook Pro.

Now, I won't understand how the Galaxy Book4 stole the MacBook's suit, but you're technically getting a premium laptop at just $799. Now is the time to buy.

Best Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge deal