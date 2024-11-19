"The Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 is a wild performer and a great choice for most gamers...": This early Black Friday deal knocks $560 off the powerful Lenovo Legion 7i with RTX 4070

If you're searching for a gaming laptop deal that packs both power and value, you're in luck. Lenovo is doling out a major discount for one of its best gaming laptops: the 9th Gen Legion 7i.

Right now, you can snag the Legion 7i Gen 9 gaming laptop for just $1,799 via Lenovo. Regularly $2,359, that's a staggering $560 discount, making this the lowest price we've ever seen for this Legion 7i configuration.

For that discounted price, you'll be getting a gaming laptop decked out with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a beautiful 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 500-nit IPS display with an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

Translated to real-world performance, you can expect high refresh rates at high in-game settings. In our Legion 7i Gen 9 review, the laptop reached 90 frames per second in our Borderlands 3 benchmark (Badass, 1080p) and similarly impressive results with other game benchmarks. In our review, Laptop Reviews Editor Rami Tabari said, "The Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 is a wild performer and a great choice for most gamers..."

Read on for all the relevant info you need to know, or check out the other early Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've rounded up if you're not sure the Legion 7i Gen 9 is the one for you.

Today's best Lenovo Legion 7i deal