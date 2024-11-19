"The Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 is a wild performer and a great choice for most gamers...": This early Black Friday deal knocks $560 off the powerful Lenovo Legion 7i with RTX 4070
Save $560 on the Lenovo Legion 7i with an RTX 4070 GPU
If you're searching for a gaming laptop deal that packs both power and value, you're in luck. Lenovo is doling out a major discount for one of its best gaming laptops: the 9th Gen Legion 7i.
Right now, you can snag the Legion 7i Gen 9 gaming laptop for just $1,799 via Lenovo. Regularly $2,359, that's a staggering $560 discount, making this the lowest price we've ever seen for this Legion 7i configuration.
For that discounted price, you'll be getting a gaming laptop decked out with a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a beautiful 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 500-nit IPS display with an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate.
Translated to real-world performance, you can expect high refresh rates at high in-game settings. In our Legion 7i Gen 9 review, the laptop reached 90 frames per second in our Borderlands 3 benchmark (Badass, 1080p) and similarly impressive results with other game benchmarks. In our review, Laptop Reviews Editor Rami Tabari said, "The Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 is a wild performer and a great choice for most gamers..."
Read on for all the relevant info you need to know, or check out the other early Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've rounded up if you're not sure the Legion 7i Gen 9 is the one for you.
Today's best Lenovo Legion 7i deal
Save 23% on Lenovo's powerful Legion 7i Gen 9 gaming laptop ahead of Black Friday. That's $560 in savings!
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 500-nit, 240Hz anti-glare display, 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 1080p FHD webcam, per-key RGB backlit keyboard
Launch date: March 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for this Legion 7i configuration.
Reviews: In our Lenovo Legion 7i laptop, we positively noted this gaming laptop's powerful performance and graphics, cool thermal design, comfortably bouncy keyboard, and vibrant display. It can handle many AAA games beautifully with great frame rates, as well as easily tackle tedious daily work, like checking emails and browsing the web. Just note, for gaming purposes, you'll need to be near an outlet.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ (Pro 7i)
Buy it if: You need a high-performance gaming laptop that'll stay cool under pressure and look great while doing it.
Don't buy it if: You think the games you love to play aren't nearly as demanding as new AAA titles. Check out these early Black Friday gaming laptop deals for more ideas.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.