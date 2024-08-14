The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED drops to its lowest price yet in this incredible back-to-school laptop deal
Save $300 on the latest Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU
The 2024 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED provides an impressive, high-performing mobile package that keeps it on our list of the best laptops of 2024. Now, this deal at Best Buy drops its price to its lowest yet.
You can save $300 on the excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, dropping it to just $749 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,049, so that's a meaningful savings, making this laptop a great value — especially considering it is the lowest price we've seen for this current Asus notebook.
The Zenbook 14 OLED uses Intel's Evo platform and delivers plenty of power with its Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Perfect for those on the go, this 3-pound laptop's battery lasted nearly 16 hours in our battery life tests.
In addition to ample power, you also get a reliable 14-inch laptop with a brilliant OLED touch screen and 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB-C connectors. In our review, we also praised the keyboard for its smooth comfort, which makes this a great choice for students.
Today's best Asus Zenbook 14 OLED deal
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Laptop
Was: $1,049
Now: $749 @Best Buy
Lowest price! The excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED with Intel Ultra 7 CPU drops by $300 to its lowest price yet.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit touch screen, Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: March 2024
Price history: This is the 2024 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED's lowest price, besting prior sales by $50.
Price comparison: Only at Best Buy
Reviews consensus: In our review, we called the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED a nearly perfect laptop and gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Our tests found snappy performance, impressive audio, and a tremendous 16-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You crave a balance between power and portability. This 3-pound model has a beefy processor, lots of storage, and a vibrant display. Plus, it has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, making it a great choice for creative tasks as well as general computing use and casual gaming.
Don't buy it if: You prefer ChromeOS or macOS, prefer a higher-resolution display, or want to play AAA games at high refresh rates.
