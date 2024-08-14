The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED drops to its lowest price yet in this incredible back-to-school laptop deal

The 2024 Asus Zenbook 14 OLED provides an impressive, high-performing mobile package that keeps it on our list of the best laptops of 2024. Now, this deal at Best Buy drops its price to its lowest yet.

You can save $300 on the excellent Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, dropping it to just $749 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,049, so that's a meaningful savings, making this laptop a great value — especially considering it is the lowest price we've seen for this current Asus notebook.

The Zenbook 14 OLED uses Intel's Evo platform and delivers plenty of power with its Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Perfect for those on the go, this 3-pound laptop's battery lasted nearly 16 hours in our battery life tests.

In addition to ample power, you also get a reliable 14-inch laptop with a brilliant OLED touch screen and 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB-C connectors. In our review, we also praised the keyboard for its smooth comfort, which makes this a great choice for students.

Today's best Asus Zenbook 14 OLED deal