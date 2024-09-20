Get the Amazon eero 6 Plus mesh wifi 3-pack for its lowest price of the year

You don't have to wait for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day in October to get excellent deals on Amazon devices. That includes this Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router 3-pack, priced at $194 for a limited time, down from its usual $299 price.

The eero 6+ packs a ton of connectivity power into its compact nodes. This 2022 W-Fi 6 router packs Gigabit Ethernet and includes three nodes so that you can spread coverage out across up to 4,500 square feet. It can have up to 75 devices connected simultaneously, and you can use Alexa to control Thread and Zigbee compatible smart home devices. The eero 6+ is a dual-band system, with support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHZ bands (with 160MHz channel support).

Our sister site, TechRadar, reviewed the eero 6+ and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. The reviewer liked its competitive pricing and ease of use. However, parental controls require an extra fee.

Amazon has all versions of the eero 6+ on sale — the 1-pack, 2-pack, and 3-pack — but the 3-pack has the deepest discount at 35% off. These deals are among the many already underway for a limited time in advance of Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals in October.

Today's best Amazon eero 6+ deal