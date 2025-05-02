Amazon Gaming Week slashes up to $248 off TP-Link gaming routers — here are 5 deals I'd add to give my setup a speed boost

These TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 routers are on sale now at Amazon, and all can level-up gaming and streaming performance over your home network.

A great gaming experience isn't just about the best gaming laptops; you need excellent connectivity, too, and right now, Amazon has a slew of deals on TP-Link routers. These are my picks for great deals on new Wi-FI 6E and Wi-Fi 7 gaming routers.

Your router is the last link in the multifactor chain that determines your broadband speed. If you haven't upgraded your router in a long time and you have a recently purchased laptop, chances are you aren't achieving your maximum performance.

Three of these models target those looking to boost performance on a lean budget. The least expensive of the bunch is the Wi-Fi 7 TP-Link Dual Band BE-3600 for $99 (a 17% discount from $119). Close step-up models are the Wi-Fi 6E TP-Link AXE5400 at $129 (down from $199) and the TP-Link Archer BE6500 at $149 (down from $179).

For bigger budgets, bigger potential performance boosts, and deeper discounts, look at the TP-Link AXE16000 at $351, down from $599. That's a $248 savings and a massive 41% discount on this hulking router optimized for Wi-Fi 6E gaming and performance. Or the TP-Link Tri-Band BE15000 Wi-Fi 7 router at $299 (a 25% savings over its usual $399 price).

Act fast to snag one of these limited-time router deals. And for more savings, see our roundup of Amazon Gaming Week deals.

Today's best TP-Link router deals

TP-Link Dual-Band BE-3600: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Save $20 on the Wi-Fi 7 TP-Link Dual Band BE-3600 router. While not specifically optimized for gaming, this slim and unassuming model does have dual 2.5 Gbps WAN and LAN ports, with up to 3.6 Gbps total speed (2882 Mbps on 5 GHz and 688 Mbps on 2.4 GHz). It also has EasyMesh support for whole home coverage with other TP-Link devices, and features like access point mode, guest mode, remote access, and more.

TP-Link AXE5400: was $199 now $129 at Amazon Save $70 on the TP-Link AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router (Archer AXE75) router. This model delivers 6 GHz Gigabit ethernet, with up to 5400 Mbps WiFi simultaneously (6 GHz at 2402 Mbps; 5 GHz at 2402 Mbps, and 2.4 GHz at 574 Mbps). Its low latency makes it suitable for gaming, plus it supports WPA3 security, TP-Link's OneMesh for whole-home expansion, and it has a built-in VPN.

TP-Link Archer BE6500: was $179 now $149 at Amazon Save $30 on the TP-Link Archer BE6500 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 router (Archer BE400). This model supports 6 streams across its 6.5 Gbps total bandwidth (up to 5764 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 688 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band). These speeds support demanding tasks like 4K/8K streaming and AR/VR gaming. Plus, this model covers up 2,400 square feet (with support for additional expansion using TP-Link's EasyMesh).

TP-Link AXE16000: was $599 now $351 at Amazon Save $248 on the TP-Link AXE16000 Wi-Fi 6E (Archer AXE300) router. Optimized for gaming and performance across multiple devices, this model supports up to 15.6 Gbps across four channels (6 GHz at 4804 Mbps, two 5 GHz channels at 4804 Mbps apiece, and 2.4 GHz at 1148 Mbps). It has dual 10Gb ports, 4 Gigabit ethernet ports, and built-in VPN.