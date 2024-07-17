Act fast: the Amazon eero Pro 6E is at an all-time low price for Prime Day
Upgrade your WiFi while you've still got time to take advantage of this sick deal
It may not be the flashiest Prime Day deal, but this just might be the one you really need even if you don't know it. The Amazon eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh router is on sale for an all-time low price of $159.99.
No one really thinks about updating their WiFi system until the very last moment, and why should you? If your WiFi works, well that's about all you need. But with the updates to networking systems and routers that came with WiFi 6, 6E, and WiFi 7 there's more reason to upgrade your routers. This is especially true if you haven't updated to a mesh network.
So if you're still using an outdated WiFi 5 router, it's time to hit "add to cart" before this deal passes you by.
Today's lightning Eero Pro deal
Eero Pro 6E: $249.99 $159.99 @ Amazon
Overview: Save 36% on the Amazon eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh router
Features: 6E mesh WiFi router | 2.5 Gbps Ethernet | Coverage up to 2,000 sq. ft. | Connect 100+ devices
Release Date: March 2022
Price History: This is the lowest the Amazon eero Pro 6E has ever been.
Reviews: Our sister site Tom's Guide praised the eero Pro 6E's easy setup, small form factor, Tri-band design, and 2.5 Gbps connection speeds.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want to upgrade from a WiFi 5 or WiFi 6 router with increased connection speeds and support for multiple devices.
Don't buy it if: You already have a WiFi 6E or WiFi 7 router, or you're accustomed to a Google Home WiFi system.
