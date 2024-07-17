Act fast: the Amazon eero Pro 6E is at an all-time low price for Prime Day

It may not be the flashiest Prime Day deal, but this just might be the one you really need even if you don't know it. The Amazon eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh router is on sale for an all-time low price of $159.99.

No one really thinks about updating their WiFi system until the very last moment, and why should you? If your WiFi works, well that's about all you need. But with the updates to networking systems and routers that came with WiFi 6, 6E, and WiFi 7 there's more reason to upgrade your routers. This is especially true if you haven't updated to a mesh network.

So if you're still using an outdated WiFi 5 router, it's time to hit "add to cart" before this deal passes you by.

Today's lightning Eero Pro deal