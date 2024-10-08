Prime Day: Save over $200 on Lenovo laptops with these rival deals from Best Buy

I've reviewed several Lenovo laptops this year and they're always among my favorites. They regularly rank in our guides to the best laptops of the year and the best 2-in-1 laptops, so you won't want to miss these deals I found on Lenovo laptops.

Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, also known as "October Prime Day," is going on right now but that's not the only place to find huge discounts. Best Buy has some competitive deals on laptops. For example, you can get the Lenovo Ideapad 1 for just $429, nearly 50% off its original price! This budget-friendly laptop is a good fit for students and professionals who mainly want a laptop for web browsing, word processing, streaming, and casual gaming.

You can also snag discounts on Lenovo Yoga and ThinkBook 2-in-1 laptops right now, so take advantage of these deals while they last!

To check out all of the top tech deals we found, visit our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub.

Top 4 deals on Lenovo laptops at Best Buy for October Prime Day

Lenovo Ideapad 1: $799 $429 @ Best Buy Specs: 15.6-inch FHD display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage Overview: The Lenovo Ideapad 1 is budget-friendly by design, but offers incredible value at this sub-$500 sale price. It's a great fit for students, but it would also make a good laptop for professionals or casual users. It's specs are ideal for everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming, word processing, basic creative tasks, and light gaming. Buy it if: You're looking for a budget-friendly laptop for school or basic work tasks. Don't buy it if: You want a laptop mainly for gaming or resource-intensive creative tasks.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 G4: $1,209 $1,049 @ Best Buy Specs: 14-inch display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, Intel integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage Overview: The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 G4 is a great fit for business users thanks to its polished, minimalistic design and powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU. While we would have liked to see more storage, at this price it's still a great deal. The 14-inch display also means the ThinkBook 2-in-1 G4 is extra portable and perfect for travel. Buy it if: You're looking for a portable, stylish laptop for work or travel. Don't buy it if: You're looking for a laptop for gaming or need large amounts of storage.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 16-inch: $899 $649 @ Best Buy Specs: 16-inch IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS CPU, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage Overview: The Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 is a great all-around laptop for everyone from students to professionals to creatives. At this price, it's a fantastic deal that's tough to beat. You even get a spacious 1TB SSD so you'll have plenty of storage for apps, games, and files. The AMD Ryzen 5 version of the Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 16-inch is also on sale for just $549 at Best Buy. Buy it if: You want an all-purpose 2-in-1 laptop under $1000 that can handle everything from web browsing to light gaming. Don't buy it if: You need a laptop for gaming or resource-intensive creative tasks.