This Acer Swift Go 14 Prime Day deal is so hot I need gloves to touch it, and 3 other sub-$700 budget laptops join it

Deals
By
last updated

If you're looking for a budget laptop, the Acer Swift Go 14 should be the only choice on Prime Big Deals Days (but there are more)

acer swift go 14
(Image credit: Future)

Prime Big Deals Days is in full swing and I'm here to show you the greatest deals I've found; if you're in need of a good budget laptop, you'll love this.

First up we have the Acer Swift Go 14 for $699 at Acer. At $300 off, our favorite budget laptop provides quality performing specs, including an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It even supports a gorgeous 14-inch, 2880 x 1800, 90Hz display, which you can't find on many budget notebooks.

In our Acer Swift Go 14 review, we complimented the budget laptop for its bright display, myriad of ports, and strong performance all packed into a premium aluminum chassis.

However, the Acer Swift Go 14 isn't the only great budget laptop on sale. Let's jump in.

Our favorite budget laptop deals on Amazon Prime Big Deals Days

Acer Swift Go 14: $999 $699 @ Acer

Acer Swift Go 14: $999 $699 @ Acer
The Acer Swift Go 14 is our favorite budget laptop hands down. Taking it down $300 gives you the best opportunity to experience an excellent laptop at an even more affordable price. We didn't review this exact spec, but in all of our Acer Swift Go 14 reviews, it never scored below 4 stars.

Features: 14-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) 16:10 90 Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7840U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Dell Inspiron 16: $899 $649 @ Dell

Dell Inspiron 16: $899 $649 @ Dell
Knocks $250 off the Dell Inspiron 16 and you get a reliable laptop in an affordable price range. While we didn't test this exact laptop, we've positively reviewed Dell's Inspiron 16 2-in-1 and Inspiron Plus laptops. The Inspiron 16 laptops look very similar, and that was one of our favorite things about the 2-in-1 and the Plus.

Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 250-nit 60Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Pro

View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: $665 $249 @ Lenovo w/ coupon: IP3FLASH1

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: $665 $249 @ Lenovo w/ coupon: IP3FLASH1
Lenovo strikes a massive $415 off a strong affordable laptop. We haven't reviewed the 2023 model, but Tech Radar took a crack at the 2024 model and liked the laptop's reasonable features considering the price.

Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 60Hz touch display, AMD Ryzen 3 7330U CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $649 @ Walmart

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $649 @ Walmart
Who thought you'd get a MacBook under $700? Well, at $350 off, the M1 MacBook Air is the cheapest MacBook you can buy. While it's the oldest generation of M-series MacBooks, it is still one of the best laptops out there. That's all thanks to its blazing performance and long battery life packed into a slim, unibody design.

Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 230 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook 14" 2.8K OLED...
Walmart
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch Grey)
3
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
4
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
5
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View Deal
Dell XPS 15 (9530)
6
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
7
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
8
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
10
Apple MacBook Air 13.6"...
P.C. Richard & Son
$999
View Deal
Load more deals
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.