This Acer Swift Go 14 Prime Day deal is so hot I need gloves to touch it, and 3 other sub-$700 budget laptops join it

Prime Big Deals Days is in full swing and I'm here to show you the greatest deals I've found; if you're in need of a good budget laptop, you'll love this.

First up we have the Acer Swift Go 14 for $699 at Acer. At $300 off, our favorite budget laptop provides quality performing specs, including an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It even supports a gorgeous 14-inch, 2880 x 1800, 90Hz display, which you can't find on many budget notebooks.

In our Acer Swift Go 14 review, we complimented the budget laptop for its bright display, myriad of ports, and strong performance all packed into a premium aluminum chassis.

However, the Acer Swift Go 14 isn't the only great budget laptop on sale. Let's jump in.

Our favorite budget laptop deals on Amazon Prime Big Deals Days

Acer Swift Go 14: $999 $699 @ Acer

The Acer Swift Go 14 is our favorite budget laptop hands down. Taking it down $300 gives you the best opportunity to experience an excellent laptop at an even more affordable price. We didn't review this exact spec, but in all of our Acer Swift Go 14 reviews, it never scored below 4 stars. Features: 14-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) 16:10 90 Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7840U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 16: $899 $649 @ Dell

Knocks $250 off the Dell Inspiron 16 and you get a reliable laptop in an affordable price range. While we didn't test this exact laptop, we've positively reviewed Dell's Inspiron 16 2-in-1 and Inspiron Plus laptops. The Inspiron 16 laptops look very similar, and that was one of our favorite things about the 2-in-1 and the Plus. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 250-nit 60Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: $665 $249 @ Lenovo w/ coupon: IP3FLASH1

Lenovo strikes a massive $415 off a strong affordable laptop. We haven't reviewed the 2023 model, but Tech Radar took a crack at the 2024 model and liked the laptop's reasonable features considering the price. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 60Hz touch display, AMD Ryzen 3 7330U CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD