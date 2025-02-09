The top 7 Apple deals this weekend: MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods on Amazon!

I love Apple tech, but I have to admit it can be pretty pricey. That's why I always look for good deals, so I can snag new Apple devices without paying the premium price at the Apple Store.

This weekend is a great time to pick up new Apple gear, thanks to fantastic discounts on everything from MacBooks to AirPods. I hand-picked the seven best Apple deals on Amazon right now, so you don't miss out on the best deals.

For example, the MacBook Air M2 is down to just $799 when you combine a 21% discount with a $149 coupon from Amazon! It's a fantastic bargain at that price, especially if you're looking for a budget laptop. While the M2 chip is a few years old, it still holds up well,, and you can expect several more years of updates from Apple.

If you're not in the market for a MacBook, you can still take advantage of some great deals on other products, including the AirPods Pro 2, iPad Air M2, and Apple Watch Series 10.

Best Apple deals on Amazon this weekend

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are the ultimate audio companion for your Apple tech, and right now, you can save 32% on a pair from Amazon! These wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, built-in hearing aid functionality, and personalized spatial audio for a stellar all-around listening experience. Our review: ★★★★★

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon You can pick up the Apple AirPods 4, a must-have Apple accessory, for less than $100 on Amazon! The AirPods 4 feature an updated design for better comfort, personalized spatial audio, sweat and water resistance, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Amazon Save $70 on the latest Apple Watch with this deal from Amazon! The Apple Watch Series 10 is the thinnest watch in Apple's line-up, with a roomy, always-on retina display, an ECG app, and a built-in heart rate monitor. It's also the only Apple Watch available in the sleek new Jet Black colorway!

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch: was $599 now $499 at Amazon Combine a 10% discount and an Amazon coupon to score $100 off the 11-inch iPad Air M2! This fantastic device is perfect for students or anyone looking for a little more performance and versatility from their iPad. The M2 chip offers enough performance for a great mobile gaming experience and tasks like video editing, graphic design, and digital art.

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279 at Amazon Snag a new iPad 10 for 20% off with this deal from Amazon! The base iPad might not be the fanciest in Apple's line-up, but it offers fantastic value, especially at this sale price. You get a roomy 10.9-inch display and all the processing power you need for streaming, reading, web browsing, and even gaming!