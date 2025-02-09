The top 7 Apple deals this weekend: MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods on Amazon!

Snag a new MacBook for just $799 this weekend.

I love Apple tech, but I have to admit it can be pretty pricey. That's why I always look for good deals, so I can snag new Apple devices without paying the premium price at the Apple Store.

This weekend is a great time to pick up new Apple gear, thanks to fantastic discounts on everything from MacBooks to AirPods. I hand-picked the seven best Apple deals on Amazon right now, so you don't miss out on the best deals.

For example, the MacBook Air M2 is down to just $799 when you combine a 21% discount with a $149 coupon from Amazon! It's a fantastic bargain at that price, especially if you're looking for a budget laptop. While the M2 chip is a few years old, it still holds up well,, and you can expect several more years of updates from Apple.

If you're not in the market for a MacBook, you can still take advantage of some great deals on other products, including the AirPods Pro 2, iPad Air M2, and Apple Watch Series 10.

Best Apple deals on Amazon this weekend

Apple MacBook Air M2
Apple MacBook Air M2: was $1,199 now $799 at Amazon

Right now, you can snag a new M2 MacBook Air for just $799 by combining a 21% discount and a $149 coupon on Amazon! At this price, the M2 MacBook Air is an incredible bargain.

Specs: Apple M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage

Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the ultimate audio companion for your Apple tech, and right now, you can save 32% on a pair from Amazon! These wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, built-in hearing aid functionality, and personalized spatial audio for a stellar all-around listening experience.

Our review: ★★★★★

Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

You can pick up the Apple AirPods 4, a must-have Apple accessory, for less than $100 on Amazon! The AirPods 4 feature an updated design for better comfort, personalized spatial audio, sweat and water resistance, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Amazon

Save $70 on the latest Apple Watch with this deal from Amazon! The Apple Watch Series 10 is the thinnest watch in Apple's line-up, with a roomy, always-on retina display, an ECG app, and a built-in heart rate monitor. It's also the only Apple Watch available in the sleek new Jet Black colorway!

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch
Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch: was $599 now $499 at Amazon

Combine a 10% discount and an Amazon coupon to score $100 off the 11-inch iPad Air M2! This fantastic device is perfect for students or anyone looking for a little more performance and versatility from their iPad. The M2 chip offers enough performance for a great mobile gaming experience and tasks like video editing, graphic design, and digital art.

Apple iPad 10
Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279 at Amazon

Snag a new iPad 10 for 20% off with this deal from Amazon! The base iPad might not be the fanciest in Apple's line-up, but it offers fantastic value, especially at this sale price. You get a roomy 10.9-inch display and all the processing power you need for streaming, reading, web browsing, and even gaming!

Apple AirTag (4 pack)
Apple AirTag (4 pack): was $99 now $69 at Amazon

Conveniently track your tech, bags, and other important belongings with this 4-pack of Apple AirTags, now $30 off at Amazon! AirTags allow you to add Apple's "Find My" GPS tracking feature to virtually anything. They're especially handy for tracking your bags when you're traveling.

Stevie Bonifield
Freelance Writer

Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards

