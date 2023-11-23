Wow! I found 9 amazing Black Friday deals that are under $50

Black Friday is an excellent time to stock up on holiday gifts for your friends and family, and luckily, not all Black Friday deals are on expensive electronics and big-ticket items. These 9 great Black Friday deals are all less than $50 — what a steal!

These gadgets make fantastic gifts, but we won't judge if you keep all these deals for yourself. You can grab some wireless earbuds or headphones, an Amazon Fire tablet, a portable power bank, tons of discounted video games, and more — all under $50.

You can also peruse our best Black Friday deals to find more gift ideas (or more fun tech for yourself).

Best audio Black Friday deals under $50

Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Earbuds: $79 $39 @ Best Buy This Black Friday deal knocks $40 off the Jabra Elite 3 earbuds. These water-resistant wireless earbuds are equipped with HearThrough technology, noise isolation, and four microphones for calls. With the included charging case, you can get up to 28 hours of battery life with these earbuds. Price check: Target $79 $39

JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Headphones: $79 $39 @ Amazon Take $40 off the JBL Tune 710BT headphones during Black Friday. These wireless headphones connect via Bluetooth and have a massive 50-hour battery life, great sound quality, button controls, a built-in microphone, and a lightweight, foldable design. Price check: JBL $79 $39 | B&H $79 $39

Best gaming Black Friday deals under $50

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Amazon Save $25 on almost all colors of the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. With haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, you'll feel super immersed in your PS5 games. There's a built-in mic and a headphone jack to easily chat with friends, as well as tactile buttons, clickable joysticks, and a built-in mono speaker. Price check: Walmart $69 $49 | Best Buy $69 $49

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset: $79 $35 @ Amazon Save $45 on the G432 Gaming Headset from Logitech. Inside, large 50mm drivers and surround sound produce crystal-clear, quality sound that immerses you in whatever game you're playing. With a leatherette-covered headband and ear pads, you'll be comfortable for hours. This headset is compatible with PCs, mobile devices, and consoles via a 3.5mm jack. Price check: Logitech $79 $39 | Best Buy $50 $39

More tech Black Friday deals under $50

Anker Nano Power Bank: $49 $34 @ Amazon You can save $15 right now on this compact, portable 10,000 mAh power bank from Anker. The company estimates a 30W max for charging, meaning the iPhone 15 lineup can charge from 0 to 50% within about 30 minutes. When it's fully depleted, it only takes about 1.5 hours to recharge. Price check: Anker $49 $35