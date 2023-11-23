Wow! I found 9 amazing Black Friday deals that are under $50

Deals
By Sarah Chaney
published

Shop these fantastic Black Friday deals under $50 right now

black friday deals under $50
(Image credit: JBL, Amazon, Logitech, Jabra, Sony)

Black Friday is an excellent time to stock up on holiday gifts for your friends and family, and luckily, not all Black Friday deals are on expensive electronics and big-ticket items. These 9 great Black Friday deals are all less than $50 — what a steal!

These gadgets make fantastic gifts, but we won't judge if you keep all these deals for yourself. You can grab some wireless earbuds or headphones, an Amazon Fire tablet, a portable power bank, tons of discounted video games, and more — all under $50.

You can also peruse our best Black Friday deals to find more gift ideas (or more fun tech for yourself).  

Best audio Black Friday deals under $50

JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speaker: $79

JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speaker: $79 $44 @ Amazon

Save $35 on this portable speaker that's IP67 waterproof and dustproof. With its built-in carabiner clip, you can clip it on your backpack, pants loop, or anywhere and stream music via Bluetooth. It's compact, battery-powered, and comes in multiple different colors.

Price check: Best Buy $79 $44 | JBL $79 $44 | Target $79 $44

View Deal
Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Earbuds: $79

Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Earbuds: $79 $39 @ Best Buy

This Black Friday deal knocks $40 off the Jabra Elite 3 earbuds. These water-resistant wireless earbuds are equipped with HearThrough technology, noise isolation, and four microphones for calls. With the included charging case, you can get up to 28 hours of battery life with these earbuds.

Price check: Target $79 $39

View Deal
JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Headphones: $79

JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Headphones: $79 $39 @ Amazon

Take $40 off the JBL Tune 710BT headphones during Black Friday. These wireless headphones connect via Bluetooth and have a massive 50-hour battery life, great sound quality, button controls, a built-in microphone, and a lightweight, foldable design. 

Price check: JBL $79 $39 | B&H $79 $39

View Deal

Best gaming Black Friday deals under $50

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Amazon

Save $25 on almost all colors of the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. With haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, you'll feel super immersed in your PS5 games. There's a built-in mic and a headphone jack to easily chat with friends, as well as tactile buttons, clickable joysticks, and a built-in mono speaker.

Price check: Walmart $69 $49 | Best Buy $69 $49

View Deal
Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset: $79

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset: $79 $35 @ Amazon

Save $45 on the G432 Gaming Headset from Logitech. Inside, large 50mm drivers and surround sound produce crystal-clear, quality sound that immerses you in whatever game you're playing. With a leatherette-covered headband and ear pads, you'll be comfortable for hours. This headset is compatible with PCs, mobile devices, and consoles via a 3.5mm jack.

Price check: Logitech $79 $39 | Best Buy $50 $39

View Deal
Video Games: Up to $40 off @ Best Buy

Video Games: Up to $40 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing up to $40 off popular video games for Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Choose from popular titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVIGod of War Ragnarök, Luigi's Mansion 3Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, and more.

View Deal

More tech Black Friday deals under $50

Anker Nano Power Bank: $49

Anker Nano Power Bank: $49 $34 @ Amazon

You can save $15 right now on this compact, portable 10,000 mAh power bank from Anker. The company estimates a 30W max for charging, meaning the iPhone 15 lineup can charge from 0 to 50% within about 30 minutes. When it's fully depleted, it only takes about 1.5 hours to recharge.

Price check: Anker $49 $35 

View Deal
Logitech G413 TK SE Mechanical Keyboard: $69

Logitech G413 TK SE Mechanical Keyboard: $69 $49 @ Amazon

Save $20 on this tenkeyless wired mechanical keyboard from Logitech. Whether you're gaming or working, typing will be comfortable and satisfying with the PBT heat- and wear-resistant keycaps, tactile mechanical switches, and white LED backlighting.

Price check: Best Buy $69 $49 | Walmart $69 $49

View Deal
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $59

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $59 $39 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the 2022 Amazon Fire 7 this Black Friday. Its 7-inch touchscreen display makes it a perfect option for reading books or streaming videos. You can download apps like Kindle, Netflix, and Spotify through Amazon's Appstore. It's equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage to download movies and books.

Price check: Best Buy $59 $39 | Target $59 $39

View Deal
Sarah Chaney