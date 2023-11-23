Wow! I found 9 amazing Black Friday deals that are under $50
Shop these fantastic Black Friday deals under $50 right now
Black Friday is an excellent time to stock up on holiday gifts for your friends and family, and luckily, not all Black Friday deals are on expensive electronics and big-ticket items. These 9 great Black Friday deals are all less than $50 — what a steal!
These gadgets make fantastic gifts, but we won't judge if you keep all these deals for yourself. You can grab some wireless earbuds or headphones, an Amazon Fire tablet, a portable power bank, tons of discounted video games, and more — all under $50.
You can also peruse our best Black Friday deals to find more gift ideas (or more fun tech for yourself).
Best audio Black Friday deals under $50
JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speaker:
$79 $44 @ Amazon
Save $35 on this portable speaker that's IP67 waterproof and dustproof. With its built-in carabiner clip, you can clip it on your backpack, pants loop, or anywhere and stream music via Bluetooth. It's compact, battery-powered, and comes in multiple different colors.
Price check: Best Buy
$79 $44 | JBL $79 $44 | Target $79 $44
Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Earbuds:
$79 $39 @ Best Buy
This Black Friday deal knocks $40 off the Jabra Elite 3 earbuds. These water-resistant wireless earbuds are equipped with HearThrough technology, noise isolation, and four microphones for calls. With the included charging case, you can get up to 28 hours of battery life with these earbuds.
Price check: Target
$79 $39
JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Headphones:
$79 $39 @ Amazon
Take $40 off the JBL Tune 710BT headphones during Black Friday. These wireless headphones connect via Bluetooth and have a massive 50-hour battery life, great sound quality, button controls, a built-in microphone, and a lightweight, foldable design.
Price check: JBL
$79 $39 | B&H $79 $39
Best gaming Black Friday deals under $50
Sony PS5 DualSense Controller:
$74 $49 @ Amazon
Save $25 on almost all colors of the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. With haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, you'll feel super immersed in your PS5 games. There's a built-in mic and a headphone jack to easily chat with friends, as well as tactile buttons, clickable joysticks, and a built-in mono speaker.
Price check: Walmart
$69 $49 | Best Buy $69 $49
Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset:
$79 $35 @ Amazon
Save $45 on the G432 Gaming Headset from Logitech. Inside, large 50mm drivers and surround sound produce crystal-clear, quality sound that immerses you in whatever game you're playing. With a leatherette-covered headband and ear pads, you'll be comfortable for hours. This headset is compatible with PCs, mobile devices, and consoles via a 3.5mm jack.
Price check: Logitech
$79 $39 | Best Buy $50 $39
Video Games: Up to $40 off @ Best Buy
Best Buy is slashing up to $40 off popular video games for Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Choose from popular titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVI, God of War Ragnarök, Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, and more.
More tech Black Friday deals under $50
Anker Nano Power Bank:
$49 $34 @ Amazon
You can save $15 right now on this compact, portable 10,000 mAh power bank from Anker. The company estimates a 30W max for charging, meaning the iPhone 15 lineup can charge from 0 to 50% within about 30 minutes. When it's fully depleted, it only takes about 1.5 hours to recharge.
Price check: Anker
$49 $35
Logitech G413 TK SE Mechanical Keyboard:
$69 $49 @ Amazon
Save $20 on this tenkeyless wired mechanical keyboard from Logitech. Whether you're gaming or working, typing will be comfortable and satisfying with the PBT heat- and wear-resistant keycaps, tactile mechanical switches, and white LED backlighting.
Price check: Best Buy
$69 $49 | Walmart $69 $49
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet:
$59 $39 @ Amazon
Save $20 on the 2022 Amazon Fire 7 this Black Friday. Its 7-inch touchscreen display makes it a perfect option for reading books or streaming videos. You can download apps like Kindle, Netflix, and Spotify through Amazon's Appstore. It's equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage to download movies and books.
Price check: Best Buy
$59 $39 | Target $59 $39
