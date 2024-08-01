This popular Flexispot electric standing desk is just $159 — use this coupon for the all-time low price

Boost your productivity with an electric standing desk

Back-to-school season is in full swing, and we've been spotting some stellar deals across retailers that'll set you up for success this August. While grabbing a top-notch laptop and a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones are both essentials for school, there's one helpful device you might be missing: an electric standing desk.

Right now, the popular Flexispot EC1 electric standing desk is just $159 at Amazon when you use the $90 coupon before checkout. Regularly retailing for $299, that's $140 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this fan-favorite desk.

If you're fidgety like me while completing assignments, an electric standing desk allows you to quickly switch between sitting and standing while working. This helps your creative juices flow and exercises your joints in the process. With its 48x24-inch desktop, you can easily set up multiple monitors for a more efficient workspace.

If you need a monitor, laptop, or good pair of headphones to go along with your electric standing desk, check out our best back-to-school deals to complete your setup.

Best Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk deal

Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk Was: $299 Now: $159 @ Amazon Lowest price!

Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk
Was: $299
Now: $159 @ Amazon
Lowest price! With this $90 coupon on Amazon, the black EC1 standing desk from Flexispot reaches a new all-time low price.

Launch date: November 2020

Price history: This is a new all-time low price for Flexispot's EC1 electric standing desk, beating the previous low by $10.

Features: 48- by 24-inch desktop surface, industrial-grade steel frame, electric adjustable height between 28.9 and 46.5 inches, 154-lb weight capacity, easy installation

Reviews: We reviewed a similar Flexispot height-adjustable desk and awarded it 4 out of 5 stars for its ergonomic design and customization options. Our sister site reviewed this exact Flexispot desk and rated it 4 out 5 stars for the same reasons, as well as its overall value, deeming it "less expensive than other standing desks." At an extra $90, this standing desk deal is a steal. 

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (EN1B) | Tom's Guide: ★★★★

Buy it if: You love the idea of switching between sitting and standing during long days of work or school. Throw an under-desk treadmill into the mix for easy movement throughout the day.

Don't buy it if: You don't have computer tasks that are easy to complete while standing. If you don't see yourself standing much while working, there's no point in paying more for an electric standing desk.

