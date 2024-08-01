This popular Flexispot electric standing desk is just $159 — use this coupon for the all-time low price

Back-to-school season is in full swing, and we've been spotting some stellar deals across retailers that'll set you up for success this August. While grabbing a top-notch laptop and a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones are both essentials for school, there's one helpful device you might be missing: an electric standing desk.

Right now, the popular Flexispot EC1 electric standing desk is just $159 at Amazon when you use the $90 coupon before checkout. Regularly retailing for $299, that's $140 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this fan-favorite desk.

If you're fidgety like me while completing assignments, an electric standing desk allows you to quickly switch between sitting and standing while working. This helps your creative juices flow and exercises your joints in the process. With its 48x24-inch desktop, you can easily set up multiple monitors for a more efficient workspace.

If you need a monitor, laptop, or good pair of headphones to go along with your electric standing desk, check out our best back-to-school deals to complete your setup.

Best Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk deal