I tested 15 keyboards this year. Here are my Prime Day recommendations

I love mechanical keyboards. They're easily my favorite products to review and customize. If you're new to mechanical keyboards, you're in for a next-level typing and gaming experience that laptop keyboards just can't compete with. Thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale going on right now, you can try out mechanical keyboards or pick up a new one at a huge discount.

I combed through Amazon's mechanical keyboard deals to hand-pick the best seven for gamers and typists alike. For example, Laptop Mag's best overall keyboard of the year, the Epomaker x Leobog Hi75, is on sale for just $80 right now! This keyboard is my daily driver (which is really saying something since I have almost two dozen to choose from). It has an incredible typing sound and feel, a high-quality full-aluminum case, and some fun color options to choose from.

You can also score some great discounts on gaming keyboards right now. For example, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is down to just $50, half off its normal price! This compact, high-performance gaming keyboard earned a coveted Editors Choice award from us, so you can rest assured you'll be getting a top-notch gaming keyboard.

Those are just the tip of the iceberg. Here are my top seven keyboard deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

To check out all of the top tech deals we found, visit our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub.

Top 7 mechanical keyboard deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Epomaker x Aula F75: $80 $64 @ Amazon Features: The Epomaker x Aula F75 is Laptop Mag's best budget gaming keyboard of the year and one of our top-rated mechanical keyboards. I would recommend this keyboard for just about anyone. It comes at a fantastic price, offers incredible performance, has several color options, and feels amazing to type on. It's an all-around all-star mechanical keyboard you can't go wrong with. Best for: Gaming, customization, great typing sounds

Epomaker x Leobog Hi75: $100 $80 @ Amazon Features: Laptop Mag's top keyboard of the year is a great choice for gamers and speed typists alike. It has a cute, cozy design with a high-quality full-aluminum case. The Leobog Building Block switches are among my top picks (this keyboard is even my daily driver). While it doesn't have a wireless mode, the Hi75 sounds and feels incredible to type on. Best for: Typing, customization

Keychron K2 (75%): $80 $60 @ Amazon Features: Keychron is one of the most popular mechanical keyboard brands in the world, and for good reason. They make consistently high-quality keyboards with minimalistic designs that blend in easily at work or in a home office. The Keychron K2 is a well-balanced all-around mechanical keyboard with Gateron G Pro Brown tactile switches and wired/wireless connectivity. If you're just getting into mechanical keyboards for the first time, this is a great place to start. Best for: Typing, productivity

Keychron C3 Pro: $37 $25 @ Amazon Features: Who says Keychron quality has to break the bank? You can score a great starter mechanical keyboard from Keychron for just $25 with this deal for October Prime Day. The Keychron C3 Pro features tactile brown switches and a gasket structure, making for a clicky, cushy typing experience at a price anyone can afford. Best for: Typing, customization, mechanical keyboard beginners

Corsair K70 RGB PRO: $180 $99 @ Amazon Features: Looking for a full-size keyboard with all the space you need for game macros and shortcut keys? The Corsair K70 RGB PRO is right up your alley. This full-size gaming keyboard is nearly 50% off right now. It features ultra-fast Cherry MX SPEED switches, full RGB backlighting, media keys, a volume roller, and even an included wrist rest. Whether you're an MMO gamer or a Photoshop pro, the Corsair K70 RGB PRO is a great fit for anyone who needs a full-size, high-performance keyboard. Best for: Gaming, productivity

HyperX Alloy Origins 60: $100 $50 @ Amazon Features: The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is one of Laptop Mag's top-rated compact gaming keyboards. It's tiny but mighty, featuring top-notch performance in a form factor that's easy to fit on any desk or angle for more ergonomic gameplay. We gave it a well-earned Editors Choice award and 4.5 out of 5 stars. Best for: Competitive gaming