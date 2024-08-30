Grab these 5 Logitech peripherals at a bargain price in Best Buy Labor Day deals

Upgrade your peripheral game with these Labor Day Logitech deals over at Best Buy. There are some fantastic offers on webcams, as well as some mouse/mice and keyboards to help boost your productivity.

We’re obviously big fans of laptops here — we’re Laptop Mag after all — but even we have to admit that there are a couple aspects of even the best laptops that do not spark joy, and the trackpad is chief among them. Fortunately the solution is simple — get a standalone mouse. Best buy has two Logitech scrollers on offer — the premium Logitech MX Master 3S which is $15 off, and the already budget-friendly Logitech M340 which is $8 off, down to just $12.

If you want a standalone keyboard and mouse, then you can save $10 on the Logitech MK470 bundle. It’s a superb option if you need lightweight, travel-appropriate peripherals.

Another area of laptops that often let the side down are their built-in webcams, so upgrade your video experience with these Logitech HD webcams. The Logitech C920s Pro is $15 off, while the Logitech Pro Webcam is a hefty $40 off. The former is great for both streaming and video calls, while the latter offers an ultra-wide camera angle that makes it ideal for conference calls.

Be sure to check out our roundup of the other Labor Day sales where we’ve highlighted big savings laptops, tablets, and dorm room essentials.

5 Logitech Labor Day deals at Best Buy

Logitech MX Master 3S: $99 $84 @ Best Buy This Logitech mouse ticks all the boxes for a great mouse. It’s ergonomically designed, offers ultra-fast scrolling and has an 8000DPI sensor that will work on just about any surface. It also has quiet clicks so you don’t need to feel bad using it in public. You can also get it bundled alongside a Logitech Mechanical keyboard and still get $15 off, though the price does climb to $254. In addition, Logitech is running a promotion with Best Buy at the moment, where you can get an extra 20% off if you trade in your old mouse when you buy a new one (though you’ll need to trade-in at a Best Buy store). Price check: Amazon $99

Logitech C920s Pro: $69 $54 @ Best Buy Save $15 on the Logitech HD webcam and massively improve your video calling and streaming quality. It has a built-in microphone and features like HD autofocus and light correction to make sure you look your best, and a privacy shutter for when you want to step out of the spotlight.

Logitech Pro Webcam: $99 $59 @ Best Buy Another Logitech HD webcam, but this time with an ultra-wide 90-degree field of view — perfect for group video calls where you need to get multiple people in frame. It also has autofocus to ward off the dreaded blurry face, and a generous 4x HD zoom function. It’s currently $40 off the MSRP.

Logitech MK470: $49 $39 @ Best Buy If you prefer a standalone keyboard and mouse, this sleek offering from Logitech is a great choice — especially with 20% off. The keyboard uses the same scissor-actuated keys you find in most laptops, giving it a slim form factor while maintaining a more satisfying feel than membrane keyboards. It’s also a full-size layout, which means you get a standalone number pad. Beyond that, the battery life is excellent on both devices too, with 36 months of life for the keyboard and 18 months for the mouse. Price check: Amazon $44