5 sizzling hot Logitech summer deals — for you or for dad

Now that summer deals are upon us, many are looking to build out their ideal summer oasis. While hunting down big discounts on the best gaming laptop, or best tablet for streaming, don't forget the little things that truly round out your tech experience.

From mice to keyboards, and even webcams, Logitech has long been a trusted partner for gamers and techies alike. Right now, Amazon has a huge Logitech sale going on, with huge deals such as the one on the Logitech MX Vertical ergonomic mouse for $89.

While we haven't had the chance to review this particular mouse, we got our hands comfortably on it's forefather, the Logitech Lift Vertical mouse. Though it took a while to get used to, the vertical layout of the mouse soon proved comfortable and easy on the hands. With quick response, tactile clicks and a smooth scroll wheel, one of our only complaints was that it ran on batteries rather than a charge.

With an extended 4-month battery life and improved optical tracking, we're expecting the same comfort and performance for the Logitech MX Vertical mouse.

Whether you're shopping for deals to make your summer vacation a success, or for a gift for dear old dad, these Logitech deals are sure to help set you on the right track.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad 12.9-inch keyboard case: $229 $129 @ Amazon

Save a whopping $100 on the Logitech Combo Touch iPad 12.9-inch keyboard case, compatible with 5th and 6th gen 12.9-inch iPad Pros. This detachable keyboard has an adjustable kickstand, allowing you to type or browse at four different angles. With a home for your Apple Pencil and additional protection for the front, back, and corners, this keyboard is ready to go wherever the wind takes you. Available in colors Sand and Oxford Grey Features: 5th 6th gen (2022-2023), backlit keys, large trackpad, Apple Pencil charge spot

Logitech MX Vertical wireless mouse: $99 $89 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the Logitech MX Vertical wireless mouse. Master navigating your computer at 4,000 DPI while in a natural, hand-shake position. A cursor speed switch and two programmable side buttons round out this ergonomic battery-powered wireless mouse. Features: 57° vertical angle, 4000 DPI Optical tracking, USB wireless connectivity

Logitech Mini MX Keys wireless keyboard: $99 $79 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the Logitech Mini MX wireless keyboard. Turn your portable productivity up with this mini wireless membrane keyboard. Conserve battery life with Smart Illumination, a motion sensor that turns on the backlighting when you come close. Choose either Pale Grey, Graphite, or Rose to best suit your aesthetic. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Illumination, USB-C rechargeable

Logitech Brio 300 webcam: $59 $47 @ Amazon

Get $12 off the Logitech Brio 300 webcam. Available in colors Rose, Off-White, and Black, this HD webcam enhances your meeting or streaming experience with automatic light adjustment and mono noise reduction. Plus, enjoy peace of mind with the easy flip privacy shutter. Features: 1080P Full HD, USB connectivity, five-foot cord