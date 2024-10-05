I found 11 Amazon deals under $50 before October Prime Day

We're only a few short days away from Amazon's next big sale event, Prime Big Deal Days, which means we're already starting to see epic deals on some of the most popular devices.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or trying to get an early start on your holiday shopping, these deals are worth checking out. Two of my favorite deals are the latest model of Amazon's Echo Show 5 for just $49 and the all-new Echo Spot slashed to only $44, but there are many deals to shop for right now if neither of these gadgets strikes your fancy.

If you need any more gift ideas or you've got a little extra money to spend on yourself this month, check out our roundup of the best early October Prime Day deals.

11 early Prime Day deals under $50

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

If you've been hunting for a small tablet to stream TV shows and read books on, this is the deal for you. Its 7-inch display makes it conveniently compact and easy to stuff inside a backpack or a purse on your way out the door. Its 10-hour battery life will last you an entire workday, and 32GB of storage is plenty to stock up on your favorite shows and books before an extended vacation.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89, now $49 @ Amazon

This smart speaker display will help you manage your household more efficiently, giving you more time to relax at the end of the day. The built-in speaker is great for blasting your favorite songs while being productive or for reading recipe steps to you while cooking. With the display, you can easily view your calendar, the weather, camera feeds, and more.

Amazon Echo Buds (2023): was $49, now $24 @ Amazon

Save 50% on Amazon's 2023 True Wireless earbuds. These earbuds can connect to two devices at the same time and automatically switch between them. They'll last up to 5 hours when listening to music (or up to 20 hours with the charging case). Alexa is the go-to choice for a voice assistant with these buds, but they also feature support for Siri and Google Assistant.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): was $79, now $44 @ Amazon

This neat little device mixes an Echo Show and an Echo Dot. It has a slightly smaller form factor but is still equipped with powerful bass capabilities. Use it as a morning alarm, to control other smart home devices, as a booming speaker, or simply as a clock that also shows the weather.

Amazon Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Exclusive to Prime members, this deal knocks $30 off Amazon's wireless controller designed for the most optimal experience with the Luna cloud gaming service. That said, it's compatible with any device that can connect via Bluetooth or USB so that you can use it with your Switch, PS5, Xbox, PC, or smartphone.

Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Mouse: was $49, now $37 @ Amazon

If you want high-quality office gear, you can buy from Logitech. This mouse earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review thanks to its superb hand, wrist, and arm comfort, great battery life, dual connectivity, and solid performance throughout testing. Make sure you clip the extra $2.50 coupon on Amazon before checkout to get full savings.

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 ANC Headphones: was $59, now $49 @ Amazon

Are you looking for budget-friendly headphones that offer high-quality sound? Your search is over. The Life Q20 headphones have amassed a 4.5-star rating with over 81,000 reviews. People love the ANC features, strong bass performance, and impressive up-to-60-hour battery life.

Belkin USB-C Docking Station: was $49, now $38 @ Amazon

Modern laptops often don't offer the number or variety of ports you want. Make up for the ports you're missing with a docking station like this one. It includes an HDMI 1.4 port, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. With this docking station, you can hook up a 4K display at 30Hz and a few key peripherals.

Amazfit Band 7 Fitness Tracker: was $49 now $44 @ Amazon

Amazon's fitness tracker offers a surprisingly vast number of features at its price. In addition to tracking your daily steps and heart rate, you can also track in-depth fitness activity details and sleep quality, stay on top of important phone notifications, and not have to worry about charging it for up to 18 days.

HP 500GB USB-C External SSD: was $52, now $45 @ Amazon

Whether you're looking to expand your computer's storage capacity or back up your existing files, this 500GB external SSD is a smart pick. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 420 MB/s, making it painless to transfer giant files. And with an incredibly compact aluminum alloy body, it's easy to store away until you need it.