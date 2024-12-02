Hurry! See our 5 favorite Asus Zenbook Cyber Monday deals before they go away at Best Buy!

Cyber Monday is finally here after an excellent Black Friday has come and gone, and we've seen phenomenal discounts on some of the best laptops. For a full list of our favorites, don't miss our 25 best Cyber Monday laptop deals, but if you want to get hyper-specific, Asus Zenbooks are seeing massive discounts all throughout Best Buy during this time.

Specifically, our favorite deal from this list is the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED for just $699 at Best Buy. It's built with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and boasts a 14-inch, 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution OLED display. Getting a laptop with these specs, especially in a machine as consistently reliable as Asus Zenbook, is a miracle for just $699. It's absolutely one of the best deals we've seen during Cyber Monday, and we highly recommend you don't miss out on claiming it.

Otherwise, a great deal like the Asus Zenbook S 14 brings it down to $1,149 at Best Buy, which is quite a bit more expensive than the previous deal, but for good reason. After all, it upgrades its display up to a 2,880 x 1,800-pixel resolution screen, which is a necessity for those who desire their screen to be crisp and beautiful.

However, there are plenty more Asus Zenbook laptops available for discount, so keep reading as we go over the full list.

Best Cyber Monday Asus Zenbook deals

Asus Zenbook S 14: was $1,399 now $1,149 at Best Buy We're seeing a pretty solid discount on one of the best Asus Zenbook laptops out there, bringing it down by $250 from its original price. The Zenbook S 14 is built with a 14-inch, 2,880 x 1,800-pixel resolution OLED display with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Asus Zenbook S 16: was $1,399 now $1,149 at Best Buy The Asus Zenbook S 16 is a Copilot+ PC, which means it has on-device AI that can help perform tasks faster and can utilize certain upcoming functions like Recall. Otherwise, it's a 16-inch laptop built with a 2,880 x 1,800-pixel resolution OLED display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, A24GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. And now that it's $250 off, you get a huge discount for an excellent laptop.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy The most affordable Asus Zenbook 14 laptop is here, and even though it's the cheapest, it still comes swinging with an OLED display. Its Intel Ultra 5 processor isn't the strongest out there, but it is modern, and can handle most things. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is built with a 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution display, and Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was $1,049 now $699 at Best Buy Investing a great deal of cash into an excellent productivity laptop is sometimes just not necessary, and this Zenbook 14 OLED is a great example. It's built with a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, which is modern enough to handle a majority of tasks, and with its gorgeous OLED screen, you'll fall in love with using this thing. For just $699, which is a whole $350 off its original price point, we're seeing one of the best deals during Cyber Monday. This model of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is built with a 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.