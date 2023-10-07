How to find the best deals during Amazon Prime Day October 2023

Amazon Prime Day October 2023 aka Prime Big Deal Days starts Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. For the second consecutive year, Amazon will offer 48-hours of early holiday deals. If you want to beat Black Friday rush and inflation, snag the biggest discounts of the year during Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon as well as competing stores like Best Buy and Walmart typically roll out the biggest markdowns during October Prime Day. In fact, in some instances, October Prime Day deals either match or undercut prices we typically see on Black Friday. In fact, we're currently seeing the lowest prices ever on select products we've tested and rated.

Even for the most savvy bargain shopper, sorting through a plethora of holiday deals can get overwhelming. That's where I come in. I've been tracking deals for a living for five years and it's my duty to help you shop consciously and wisely. Here's my playbook with tips on how to find the best October Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day deals Hub

During Prime Big Deal Days, visit our Amazon October Prime Day deals hub for our hand-selected recommended picks. Additionally, Amazon has a dedicated Prime Big Deal Days page with early and upcoming deals.

Anyone can shop Prime Big Deal Days, however, Amazon's reserves its best deals for Prime members. If you haven't already, I recommend you join Amazon Prime to shop October Prime early access and invite-only deals on electronics.

The first 30-days of your Prime are free and you may cancel or pause it at any time, so there's no risk. If you decide to continue with Prime it costs $14.99/mo. or $139 annually (save $41). Prime Student offers a 6-month free trial and costs $69 per year or $7.49/mo. thereafter.

Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial

Amazon Shopping app

If you prefer mobile shopping, download and install the free Amazon Shopping app on your phone or tablet. From there you can shop Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days deals and receive notifications about new deals.

Amazon's Shopping app also gives you easy access to Prime Day Lightning Deals. Due to the time-sensitive nature of these ultra-fast limited time deals, it's a good idea to watch them before they start. To receive mobile alerts when a Lightning Deal is about to begin, download and install the Amazon Shopping app to your smartphone or tablet and turn on notifications.

Amazon's Shopping app has an easy-to-use interface that lets you access your Amazon Prime account anywhere. Browse products, view account information, order status, and real-time order tracking. The Amazon Shopping app is available as a free download for Apple and Android devices.

Shop with Alexa

If you already own an Amazon tablet like the Fire HD 10, or any other Alexa-enabled device, here's another pro tip. Shop for Prime Day deals with Alexa and you'll never have to lift a finger. Simply summon Alexa to help you find Prime Day deals and shop hands-free. For example, say “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?"

On non-Amazon devices, you can also find deals hands-free with Alexa. Simply select the voice icon in your search bar, go to settings, permissions and enable allow Alexa to access your microphone while you're using the app.

Amazon Wish List

When you’re shopping during Prime Big Deal Days — or on any other day for that matter, it’s a good idea to make a list of what you want to buy. Just like you make a shopping list when for grocery shopping, you can make an Amazon Wish List for Prime Day shopping.

This will help you keep track of what you want and prevent you from buying items that you don’t need. Creating a Prime Day Wish List is easy. From any Amazon page, navigate to "Account & Lists" and select "Create a List". Name your list "Prime Day 2023" and select the "Create List" button. Search for any product you like and select "Add to list".

As a reminder, Prime Big Deal Days starts Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. ET and ends Oct.11, 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. ET. Be sure visit our October Prime Day 2023 hub for the best early holiday discounts on must-have tech.