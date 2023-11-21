SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Black Friday deal — Save $30 on this gaming headset
This Black Friday deal knocks $30 off the SteelSeries Arctis 7+
The holidays are the best time to upgrade your gaming setup because there are a ton of great deals on popular products, like this Black Friday deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ headset. During Black Friday, you can snag the Arctis 7+ gaming headset for $109 from Walmart, knocking $30 off the original price.
This headset is wireless with a battery life of up to 30 hours, and it's compatible with most platforms. Plus, the Arctis 7+ supports 7.1 virtual surround sound for PC users and Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 users, providing an incredibly immersive experience on these platforms.
Check out more of the best gaming deals for Black Friday we've rounded up, as well as the best gaming laptop deals if you need to upgrade your existing laptop.
Today's best SteelSeries Arctis 7+ deal
SteelSeries Arctis 7+ wireless gaming headset
Deal:
$139 $109 @ Walmart
Overview: Save $30 on the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ gaming headset.
Features: Wireless, low-latency 2.4 GHz USB-C dongle, compatible with most platforms, 40mm driver, up to 30-hour battery life, 360-degree spatial audio support for PC and PS5, ClearCast bidirectional and retractable noise-cancelling microphone, adjustable ski-goggle band for comfort
Release date: Oct. 2021
Price check: SteelSeries $139
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this gaming headset at Walmart, and it looks like Amazon sold it for only $10 less than this price one year ago.
Reviews: The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ gaming headset received positive reviews, with most reviewers pointing to its long battery life, customizable software, and quality sound profile. It's a sleek, attractive headset, which is a stark contrast to many gaming headsets, and it's comfortable to wear for long sessions.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★
Buy if: You need a new gaming headset that's comfortable and wireless with a long-lasting battery and low latency, with excellent 360-degree spatial audio for PC and PS5 and customizable software support.
Don't buy if: You don't need a headset with a retractable microphone because you already have an external mic at your setup, or if you'd prefer a wired headset for even lower latency.
