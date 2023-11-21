SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Black Friday deal — Save $30 on this gaming headset

The holidays are the best time to upgrade your gaming setup because there are a ton of great deals on popular products, like this Black Friday deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ headset. During Black Friday, you can snag the Arctis 7+ gaming headset for $109 from Walmart, knocking $30 off the original price.

This headset is wireless with a battery life of up to 30 hours, and it's compatible with most platforms. Plus, the Arctis 7+ supports 7.1 virtual surround sound for PC users and Tempest 3D Audio for PS5 users, providing an incredibly immersive experience on these platforms.

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis 7+ deal