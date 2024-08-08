Grab a MacBook Pro with M3 at its lowest price of $1,299 with this on-page coupon

With its lightweight design and incredibly long battery life, the MacBook Pro M3 is one of the best laptops for college. With back-to-school season at a fever pitch, Amazon is offering an epic deal on this laptop.

On Amazon, you can pick up a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip for just $1,299. Normally $1,599, that's $300 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this fan-favorite Apple laptop. Check the box to apply the $99.01 coupon and get the full $300 in savings.

Our MacBook Pro 14 M3 review praised the laptop for its excellent overall performance (and surprisingly solid gaming performance), comfortable keyboard, beautiful display, and staggering 17+ hour battery life. For all those features and more, we gave the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

It's unclear how long this on-page coupon will stay available, so act fast if you're interested in picking up a MacBook Pro with an M3 chip before school starts.

If you're looking for something less powerful but still reasonably future-proof, check out the 13-inch MacBook Air with an M3 chip for $849 ($250 in savings), or peruse our best MacBook deals for even more options.

Today's best MacBook Pro M3 deal