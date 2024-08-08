Grab a MacBook Pro with M3 at its lowest price of $1,299 with this on-page coupon
Save $300 on the stunning and powerful MacBook Pro M3
With its lightweight design and incredibly long battery life, the MacBook Pro M3 is one of the best laptops for college. With back-to-school season at a fever pitch, Amazon is offering an epic deal on this laptop.
On Amazon, you can pick up a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip for just $1,299. Normally $1,599, that's $300 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this fan-favorite Apple laptop. Check the box to apply the $99.01 coupon and get the full $300 in savings.
Our MacBook Pro 14 M3 review praised the laptop for its excellent overall performance (and surprisingly solid gaming performance), comfortable keyboard, beautiful display, and staggering 17+ hour battery life. For all those features and more, we gave the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.
It's unclear how long this on-page coupon will stay available, so act fast if you're interested in picking up a MacBook Pro with an M3 chip before school starts.
If you're looking for something less powerful but still reasonably future-proof, check out the 13-inch MacBook Air with an M3 chip for $849 ($250 in savings), or peruse our best MacBook deals for even more options.
Today's best MacBook Pro M3 deal
Apple 14" MacBook Pro with M3
Was: $1,599
Now: $1,299 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! An on-page coupon knocks an extra $99 off the discounted $1,399 price of the MacBook Pro M3, bringing this powerhouse laptop to a new all-time low.
Launch date: November 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip.
Features:
Display: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Chip: Apple M3 with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, RAM: 8GB Unified, Storage: 512GB SSD, Ports: SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports
Price check: Apple $1,599 | Best Buy $1,599
Reviews: Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip earned highly positive reviews across the board. Our own reviewer deemed this M3 MacBook Pro "a straight up powerhouse," with excellent overall performance and surprisingly great gaming performance. On top of stellar performance, it boasts a long battery life, a comfortable keyboard, and that classic, sleek MacBook design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a lightweight laptop that'll easily last all day without needing a charge and packs plenty of power to handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, or gaming.
Don't buy it if: You just need a laptop capable of tackling simple productivity tasks, like answering emails, browsing the web, streaming media, or creating documents. Check out our best MacBook deals to find an even more budget-friendly option.
