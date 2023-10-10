Whoa! Razer gaming laptop sale slashes up $1,500 off RTX 30 series laptops
Massive discounts on several RTX 30 Series Razer Blade gaming laptops
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days just kicked off and Razer is hosting its own big deals today at Razer.com with several deals running now through Oct. 16 that could save you up to $1,500 on Razer Blade RTX 30 Series gaming laptops.
If you aren't obsessed with having the latest RTX 40 Series GPU, this is a great way to save hundreds on some outstanding high-end gaming laptops that will still churn through the latest AAA games without missing a beat.
Shop all of the deals at Razer.com — we're highlighting some of our favorites below.
Razer October deals
Razer Blade 14 RTX 3060:
$1,999 $1,599 @ Razer
Save 200 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3060 laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. Great for gamers and creators alike, it packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. The laptop's 1TB SSD provides ample space for storing games, applications, images, videos and docs. Bump up to $1,999 for an RTX 3080 Ti and a QHD 165Hz display.
Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti:
$2,999 $1,799 @ Razer
Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 15. If you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced fits the bill. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 3.8-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and 1TB SSD. And with its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for your battlestation. It works with 150+ Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and others.
Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti:
$2,999 $1,799 @ B&H
Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 15 Advanced. If you're looking for a high performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced fits the bill. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.8-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 1TB SSD. And with its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for your battlestation. It works with 150+ Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and others.
Razer Blade 17 RTX 3070 Ti:
$3,399 $1,999 @ Razer
Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 17 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. Rounding out its specs are a 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Upgrade to a 4K 144Hz display for $2,299.
