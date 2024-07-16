Whoa! Our favorite RTX 4070 gaming laptop just dropped to $1,444 for Prime Day

The greatest laptop and gaming laptop deals are popping out of the woodwork on Prime Day. If you're looking for a mid-range gaming laptop that can satisfy a majority of your needs for a decent price, then the MSI Katana 15 might be right for you.

The MSI Katana 15 with AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS, RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD is on sale for just $1,444 at Amazon. That's a $255 price cut from its original price. Considering its RAM and high-tier CPU, that's a solid deal.

We reviewed the MSI Katana 15 last year and loved its incredible performance, satisfying keyboard, and solid speakers at an affordable price. However, we didn't review the exact model on sale, so the results may differ.

But even at $255 off, the MSI Katana 15 is a strong case for excellent mid-tier performance in an affordable package.

Today's best MSI Katana 15 deal