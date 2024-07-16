Whoa! Our favorite RTX 4070 gaming laptop just dropped to $1,444 for Prime Day
Get the MSI Katana 15 for $255 off on Prime Day
The greatest laptop and gaming laptop deals are popping out of the woodwork on Prime Day. If you're looking for a mid-range gaming laptop that can satisfy a majority of your needs for a decent price, then the MSI Katana 15 might be right for you.
The MSI Katana 15 with AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS, RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD is on sale for just $1,444 at Amazon. That's a $255 price cut from its original price. Considering its RAM and high-tier CPU, that's a solid deal.
We reviewed the MSI Katana 15 last year and loved its incredible performance, satisfying keyboard, and solid speakers at an affordable price. However, we didn't review the exact model on sale, so the results may differ.
But even at $255 off, the MSI Katana 15 is a strong case for excellent mid-tier performance in an affordable package.
Today's best MSI Katana 15 deal
MSI Katana 15
Was: $1,699
Now: $1,444 Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon takes $255 off the excellent MSI Katana 15.
Launch date: 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price that this version of the MSI Katana 15 has hit.
Features: Display: 15.6-inch, QHD, 165Hz display CPU: AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS RAM: 32GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB Storage: 1TB SSD
Price check: It is not available elsewhere. An alternative is available at Best Buy for $1,499, but it has a worse display and less RAM.
Reviews: Last year's MSI Katana 15 knocked it out of the park with its incredible performance, satisfying keyboard, and strong sound system. And while its display and battery life were flawed, this model at least has a better display.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tech Radar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want powerful performance in an affordable package. You want a comfortable keyboard experience. You want a strong productivity machine. You want a decent set of speakers.
Don't buy it if: You want a gaming laptop with a long battery life. Despite the different panel, you are not willing to risk having a poor display. You want a lighter laptop.
