This sub-$1,000 RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal beats anything Prime Day has to offer

Amazon's Big Deal Days are here, Best Buy is launching a 48-hour flash sale, and exclusive, members-only Walmart deals, too. It's a season of sales and a tempting time to buy. However, I've found a deal that blows all of those big names out of the water with the HP Omen 16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop available for just $989 from Micro Center.

That's an incredible saving of $740, making this one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen all year, let alone during Amazon's Big Deal Days event.

The HP Omen 16 doesn't only have its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU to lean on, but also features a powerful Intel Core i7 14700HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Factor in the speedy 165Hz refresh rate of its 16.1-inch Full-HD display and you have a well-rounded package at a price that's hard to argue with. In fact, it almost feels like daylight robbery. It's such a good deal that I didn't even want to share it.

However, I have done and now the ball is in your court. Deals like this don't crop up all that often, and if you're going to strike, now's your moment. You don't need a Prime membership for this deal, just to get in early and make sure you beat the rush once more people catch wind of it.

Check out the deal below!

Today's best HP Omen 16 deal