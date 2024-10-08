This sub-$1,000 RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal beats anything Prime Day has to offer
Save an incredible $740 on this RTX 4070 gaming laptop that's spec'd to impress
Amazon's Big Deal Days are here, Best Buy is launching a 48-hour flash sale, and exclusive, members-only Walmart deals, too. It's a season of sales and a tempting time to buy. However, I've found a deal that blows all of those big names out of the water with the HP Omen 16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop available for just $989 from Micro Center.
That's an incredible saving of $740, making this one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen all year, let alone during Amazon's Big Deal Days event.
The HP Omen 16 doesn't only have its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU to lean on, but also features a powerful Intel Core i7 14700HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.
Factor in the speedy 165Hz refresh rate of its 16.1-inch Full-HD display and you have a well-rounded package at a price that's hard to argue with. In fact, it almost feels like daylight robbery. It's such a good deal that I didn't even want to share it.
However, I have done and now the ball is in your court. Deals like this don't crop up all that often, and if you're going to strike, now's your moment. You don't need a Prime membership for this deal, just to get in early and make sure you beat the rush once more people catch wind of it.
Check out the deal below!
Today's best HP Omen 16 deal
HP Omen 16 (RTX 4070)
Was: $1,729
Now: $989 @ MicroCenter
Overview:
Save $740 on this RTX 4070 gaming laptop from HP. The Omen 16 features a powerful 14th Gen Intel CPU with 32GB of RAM and a full HD 16.1-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate.
Features: 16.1-inch FHD (1920x1080), 165Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7 14700HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (8GB), 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home.
Release date: 2024
Price check: Amazon $1,338
Price history: At $989, the HP Omen 16 (RTX 4070) in this configuration is the lowest price seen when compared to Amazon.
Reviews: While we haven't reviewed this model of HP Omen 16 ourselves, we have reviewed the previous year's model, granting it four stars out of five in our review and praising it for its gaming performance and display. This new model introduces Intel's 14th Gen CPUs and ups the ante on performance. While we don't have a score to give it, we would say that it will make an excellent gaming device.
Buy it if: You want to catch a great deal on a decently spec'ed laptop for less. The HP Omen offers solid overall performance and great gaming potential with its RTX 4070 GPU.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop more accustomed for everyday use such as browsing or for light entertainment. Browse our hand-selected best laptop deals and Chromebook deals, for alternatives.
