This is the only gaming laptop I'd buy under $1,000 on Prime Day (hint: it's got a RTX 4070)

These two Prime Big Deal Days are putting us to work with all of these discounts, but I wouldn't say Amazon is the best place to buy; you can actually get one of the greatest gaming laptop deals at Micro Center.

Seriously, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with an RTX 4070 GPU is just $899 at Micro Center. However, this item does not ship. You can purchase it online and pick it up at the closest Micro Center near you. Trust me, it's worth the effort. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 165Hz display.

Worst case scenario: if the deal is unavailable in your area, you can get the newest model with a Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU for $1,349 at Lenovo. That's much pricier than the aforementioned deal, but it's newer, and it's still not a bad price for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop.

While we have not reviewed the Lenovo Legion Slim 5, our sister site Tom's Hardware praised the gaming laptop for its strong productivity and gaming performance, long battery life, and desirable price (which this deal makes even more valuable).

Even if you're making a bunch of sacrifices in regards to design and display, you shouldn't pass up a gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 for under $1,000. Get the Lenovo Legion Slim 5.