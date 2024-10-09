This is the only gaming laptop I'd buy under $1,000 on Prime Day (hint: it's got a RTX 4070)
The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with an RTX 4070 for just $899 on Prime Day is a dream deal for gamers
These two Prime Big Deal Days are putting us to work with all of these discounts, but I wouldn't say Amazon is the best place to buy; you can actually get one of the greatest gaming laptop deals at Micro Center.
Seriously, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with an RTX 4070 GPU is just $899 at Micro Center. However, this item does not ship. You can purchase it online and pick it up at the closest Micro Center near you. Trust me, it's worth the effort. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 165Hz display.
Worst case scenario: if the deal is unavailable in your area, you can get the newest model with a Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU for $1,349 at Lenovo. That's much pricier than the aforementioned deal, but it's newer, and it's still not a bad price for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop.
While we have not reviewed the Lenovo Legion Slim 5, our sister site Tom's Hardware praised the gaming laptop for its strong productivity and gaming performance, long battery life, and desirable price (which this deal makes even more valuable).
Even if you're making a bunch of sacrifices in regards to design and display, you shouldn't pass up a gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 for under $1,000. Get the Lenovo Legion Slim 5.
Lenovo Legion Slim 5
Was: $1,399
Now: $899 @ Micro Center
Overview:
Lowest price! At under $900, this is one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptops we've seen this year.
Launch date: 2023
Price history: This is one of the lowest price points for the Lenovo Legion Slim 5.
Features: Display: 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 165Hz display CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS CPU GPU: Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GPU RAM: 16GB Storage: 1TB SSD
Alternative: $1,349 w/ Ryzen 7 8845HS @ Lenovo
Reviews: The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 was designed as a solid affordable laptop, but with this deal, it's a powerhouse that you can get for an absolute steal. An RTX 4070 is nothing to scoff at, and with its 7+ hour battery life, you can get quite a few things done before you need a charger.
Tom's Hardware: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want incredible performance for a cheap price, decent battery life in your gaming laptop, and a sharp display with a high refresh rate.
Don't buy it if: You want a bright and bold display, a quality set of speakers, and a more premium aesthetic.
