This is the cheapest RTX 4050 gaming laptop you'll find on Cyber Monday
Jump into PC gaming with the Acer Nitro V for only $599 on Cyber Monday
If you're looking for the absolute bare-minimum gaming laptop to play with your friends, then the Acer Nitro V is the one for you. It's not perfect, but its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU will get you through most games at 1080p, low settings.
You can get the Acer Nitro V for $599 at Walmart. It comes with an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144Hz display. No, the specs aren't amazing, but it's super cheap, and it'll get the job done.
We did review the Acer Nitro V 15 and weren't exactly impressed with it. It had decent battery life and solid overall performance, but the price-to-performance ratio and poor display really killed it for us. However, this particular deal fixes one of those major issues. The model we reviewed was $1,049, and this $599 takes it down to a much more reasonable price.
Again, if you're looking for a gaming laptop that'll take you through your favorite titles even on the barest of settings, then the Acer Nitro V is a good choice.
Best Acer Nitro V deal on Cyber Monday
Overview: You truly won't find a cheaper RTX 4050 gaming laptop than the Acer Nitro V, at least for not very long, so you'll want to jump on this deal as quick as you can.
Features: The Acer Nitro V offers an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144Hz display.
Release date: 2024
Reviews: In our Acer Nitro V review, we complained about the gaming laptop's limited storage options and poor price-to-performance ratio. However, with its new price and context, it's one of the best deals out there. It still supports solid battery life, but you'll have to deal with its lackluster display.
Laptop Mag: ★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★½
Buy it if: You want something cheap but capable. You want decent battery life. You want to be able to play most games even if at low, 1080p settings.
Don't Buy it if: You need high-range performance. You want a pretty display. You want more storage (only 512GB)
Check out our best Cyber Monday laptop deals to find a gaming laptop or creator laptop that will work better for you.
