This is the cheapest RTX 4050 gaming laptop you'll find on Cyber Monday

If you're looking for the absolute bare-minimum gaming laptop to play with your friends, then the Acer Nitro V is the one for you. It's not perfect, but its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU will get you through most games at 1080p, low settings.

You can get the Acer Nitro V for $599 at Walmart. It comes with an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144Hz display. No, the specs aren't amazing, but it's super cheap, and it'll get the job done.

We did review the Acer Nitro V 15 and weren't exactly impressed with it. It had decent battery life and solid overall performance, but the price-to-performance ratio and poor display really killed it for us. However, this particular deal fixes one of those major issues. The model we reviewed was $1,049, and this $599 takes it down to a much more reasonable price.

Again, if you're looking for a gaming laptop that'll take you through your favorite titles even on the barest of settings, then the Acer Nitro V is a good choice.

Best Acer Nitro V deal on Cyber Monday