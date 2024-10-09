This 18-inch gaming laptop with a Core i9, RTX 4060 is just $1,249 for Prime Day

Prime Big Deal Days discounts don't stop coming and they don't stop coming (etc.), but the greatest deals we've seen are coming from competitive stores; B&H is home to a big gaming laptop for a huge bargain.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 is just $1,249 at B&H Photo Video. It's outfitted with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. However, the most significant spec is the display size: 18 inches with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

In my Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 review, I praised the gaming laptop for offering a large display at an affordable price. But that's not the only reason; it features a comfortable keyboard and incredible overall CPU and graphics performance.

Overall, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 was great when it was $1,649, and now it's a steal at $1,249.