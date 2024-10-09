This 18-inch gaming laptop with a Core i9, RTX 4060 is just $1,249 for Prime Day
The Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 is a massive gaming laptop with a massive discount
Prime Big Deal Days discounts don't stop coming and they don't stop coming (etc.), but the greatest deals we've seen are coming from competitive stores; B&H is home to a big gaming laptop for a huge bargain.
The Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 is just $1,249 at B&H Photo Video. It's outfitted with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. However, the most significant spec is the display size: 18 inches with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.
In my Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 review, I praised the gaming laptop for offering a large display at an affordable price. But that's not the only reason; it features a comfortable keyboard and incredible overall CPU and graphics performance.
Overall, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 was great when it was $1,649, and now it's a steal at $1,249.
Acer Predator Helios Neo 18
Was: $1,649
Now: $1249 @ B&H Photo Video
Overview:
Lowest price! At $400 off, this is by far the cheapest 18-inch gaming laptop this year
Launch date: 2024
Price history: This is one of the lowest price points for the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18.
Features: Display: 18-inch, 1920 x 1200 display CPU: Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU GPU: Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB GPU RAM: 32GB Storage: 1TB SSD
Alternative: $1,479 w/ Core i7, RTX 4070 @ NewEgg
Reviews: The Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 is such a necessary gaming laptop for mid-range users who want a big display without spending an arm and a leg for all the extra features. It's powerful, comfortable, and offers enough screen to see the baddies coming from virtual miles away.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a big gaming laptop with a bright display, a large, comfortable keyboard, and powerful performance at a low price.
Don't buy it if: You need a long battery life in your laptop, powerful, rich speakers, and you care about having a colorful display.
