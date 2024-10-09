This 18-inch gaming laptop with a Core i9, RTX 4060 is just $1,249 for Prime Day

Deals
By
published

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 is a massive gaming laptop with a massive discount

Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 deal
(Image credit: Future)

Prime Big Deal Days discounts don't stop coming and they don't stop coming (etc.), but the greatest deals we've seen are coming from competitive stores; B&H is home to a big gaming laptop for a huge bargain.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 is just $1,249 at B&H Photo Video. It's outfitted with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. However, the most significant spec is the display size: 18 inches with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

In my Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 review, I praised the gaming laptop for offering a large display at an affordable price. But that's not the only reason; it features a comfortable keyboard and incredible overall CPU and graphics performance.

Overall, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 was great when it was $1,649, and now it's a steal at $1,249.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 18Was: $1,649Now: $1249 @ B&amp;H Photo VideoOverview:Lowest price!

Acer Predator Helios Neo 18
Was: $1,649
Now: $1249 @ B&H Photo Video
Overview:
Lowest price! At $400 off, this is by far the cheapest 18-inch gaming laptop this year

Launch date: 2024

Price history: This is one of the lowest price points for the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18.

Features: Display: 18-inch, 1920 x 1200 display CPU: Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU GPU: Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB GPU RAM: 32GB Storage: 1TB SSD

Alternative: $1,479 w/ Core i7, RTX 4070 @ NewEgg

Reviews: The Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 is such a necessary gaming laptop for mid-range users who want a big display without spending an arm and a leg for all the extra features. It's powerful, comfortable, and offers enough screen to see the baddies coming from virtual miles away.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar:  ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a big gaming laptop with a bright display, a large, comfortable keyboard, and powerful performance at a low price.

Don't buy it if: You need a long battery life in your laptop, powerful, rich speakers, and you care about having a colorful display.

View Deal
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.