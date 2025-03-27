The HP Victus 16 is one of the best-value gaming laptops I've ever reviewed. And it's $600 off right now.
Don't let the affordable price put you off: You can get a fantastic gaming experience on the Victus 16. Our data shows it.
It's no secret that gaming laptops can be pretty expensive, which is why I was so impressed by how much value the HP Victus 16 delivers.
While the display could be better, the Victus 16 outperformed my expectations, offering solid and consistent game performance and above-average battery life. It's already a better deal at its normal price than many similar gaming laptops. Right now, it's an unbelievable bargain, thanks to a huge $600 discount.
The HP Victus 16 is currently just $899 at Best Buy, meaning you can pick up an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for less than a low-end MacBook. This is a deal that budget and entry-level gamers do not want to miss out on.
In Laptop Mag lab testing, the Victus 16 scored 11,984 on the Geekbench 6 benchmark, which is performance on par with other budget gaming laptops, but performed above average on our gaming tests.
It averaged 98 FPS in Assassin's Creed Mirage, 97 FPS in Borderlands 3, and 110 FPS in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
Even though there are some great discounts right now in Amazon's Spring Sale, this price drop at Best Buy might make the Victus 16 one of the best deals in tech at the moment.
Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 512GB of storage | 16.1-inch 1080p display
Our review: ★★★★, Best Value
