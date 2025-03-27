The HP Victus 16 is one of the best-value gaming laptops I've ever reviewed. And it's $600 off right now.

Deals
By published

Don't let the affordable price put you off: You can get a fantastic gaming experience on the Victus 16. Our data shows it.

The HP Victus 16 on a wood table with a blue duotone background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield, Future)

It's no secret that gaming laptops can be pretty expensive, which is why I was so impressed by how much value the HP Victus 16 delivers.

While the display could be better, the Victus 16 outperformed my expectations, offering solid and consistent game performance and above-average battery life. It's already a better deal at its normal price than many similar gaming laptops. Right now, it's an unbelievable bargain, thanks to a huge $600 discount.

The HP Victus 16 is currently just $899 at Best Buy, meaning you can pick up an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for less than a low-end MacBook. This is a deal that budget and entry-level gamers do not want to miss out on.

In Laptop Mag lab testing, the Victus 16 scored 11,984 on the Geekbench 6 benchmark, which is performance on par with other budget gaming laptops, but performed above average on our gaming tests.

It averaged 98 FPS in Assassin's Creed Mirage, 97 FPS in Borderlands 3, and 110 FPS in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Don't let the affordable price put you off: You can get a fantastic gaming experience on the Victus 16. Our data shows it.

Even though there are some great discounts right now in Amazon's Spring Sale, this price drop at Best Buy might make the Victus 16 one of the best deals in tech at the moment.

See also: 7 gaming laptop deals that slash up to $600 off during Amazon Big Spring Sale Week

HP Victus 16 (S100)
HP Victus 16 (S100): was $1,499 now $899 at Best Buy

Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 512GB of storage | 16.1-inch 1080p display

Our review: ★★★★, Best Value

View Deal

More from Laptop Mag

Stevie Bonifield
Stevie Bonifield
Contributing Writer

Stevie Bonifield is a contributing writer at Laptop Mag specializing in mobile tech, gaming gear, and accessories. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, TTRPGs, and building way too many custom keyboards.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Gaming Laptops & PCs
The HP Victus 16 on a wood table with a blue duotone background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
The HP Victus 16 is one of the best-value gaming laptops I've ever reviewed. And it's $600 off right now.
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 against blue gradient background with epic deal sticker.
The excellent Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop hits its lowest price since Prime Day for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Gameplay on the Razer Blade 16 (2025) with an Nvidia RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.
The RTX 5090 was supposed to be the chosen one, but does the RTX 4090 have the high ground?
Gameplay on the Razer Blade 16 (2025) with an Nvidia RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.
RTX 5090 Laptop GPU performance: The frame-gen future has arrived
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop against blue background
9 gaming laptop deals that slash up to $600 off during Amazon Big Spring Sale Week
The Lenovo Legion Go S in hand running Death&#039;s Door in front of a wood table
The Lenovo Legion Go S is a Z1 Extreme trap you'll want to avoid — Here's why
Latest in Deals
The HP Victus 16 on a wood table with a blue duotone background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
The HP Victus 16 is one of the best-value gaming laptops I've ever reviewed. And it's $600 off right now.
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 against blue gradient background with epic deal sticker.
The excellent Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop hits its lowest price since Prime Day for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The Kindle Colorsoft ereader in front of an orange background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
Upgrade your reading experience for less with this Kindle Colorsoft deal for Amazon's Spring Sale!
Silver HP Laptop with epic deal sticker against a blue gradient background.
This epic Walmart Super Savings Week deal slashes $500 off the HP Envy Laptop 17
Apple iPad 10th Generation
iPad 10th Generation is $80 off with two years of AppleCare+ during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The unbelievably compact form of the Mac Mini M4, seen in this animated GIF that shows how heat dissapates through its body, is made possible by the power-efficient performance of Apple silicon combined with an all-new innovative thermal architecture.
The Mac Mini desktop PC is the hipster's choice for best PC. And it's on sale.
More about gaming laptops and pcs
Gameplay on the Razer Blade 16 (2025) with an Nvidia RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

The RTX 5090 was supposed to be the chosen one, but does the RTX 4090 have the high ground?
Gameplay on the Razer Blade 16 (2025) with an Nvidia RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

RTX 5090 Laptop GPU performance: The frame-gen future has arrived
Asus ROG Ally Z1 on a brown table with the game Unpacking played on screen.

Handheld gaming PCs have a Windows problem — but maybe not for long
See more latest
Most Popular
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 against blue gradient background with epic deal sticker.
The excellent Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop hits its lowest price since Prime Day for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The Kindle Colorsoft ereader in front of an orange background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
Upgrade your reading experience for less with this Kindle Colorsoft deal for Amazon's Spring Sale!
Apple iPad 10th Generation
iPad 10th Generation is $80 off with two years of AppleCare+ during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Silver HP Laptop with epic deal sticker against a blue gradient background.
This epic Walmart Super Savings Week deal slashes $500 off the HP Envy Laptop 17
The unbelievably compact form of the Mac Mini M4, seen in this animated GIF that shows how heat dissapates through its body, is made possible by the power-efficient performance of Apple silicon combined with an all-new innovative thermal architecture.
The Mac Mini desktop PC is the hipster's choice for best PC. And it's on sale.
Surface Pro 11 with keyboard against pink and blue gradient background with epic deals sticker.
Save $450 on the Surface Pro 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC in this unbeatable Amazon Big Spring deal
Close up of the fingerprint sensor on the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 with a finger hovering above it.
We gave the Apple M4 MacBook Air a rare 5 stars. And it's on sale now.
Beats headphones epic deals
Amazon's Big Spring Sale takes up to 50% off Beats headphones, here are 7 deals I recommend
Blue Apple iPad mini 7 against an orange gradient background.
Apple's rarely discounted iPad mini just dropped $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale epic deals text surrounded by M4 MacBook Air, iPad 11, AirPods 4, AirPods Max, Asus TUF Gaming A14, Kindle Colorsoft, Fire HD 10 tablet, Amazon Luna controller, and Surface Laptop 7 against a green gradient background.
59 best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals: Laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearables, and more