'Tarnished rejoice!' The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is just $1,299 during Best Buy's Prime Day alternative sale

As Amazon Prime Day and various Prime Day alternative sales continue, I've finally come across a gaming laptop deal that seems more than a little tempting — and it's not even an Amazon deal.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9) is $200 off at Best Buy, netting you an Intel Core i9 and Nvidia RTX 4060 for just $1,299. The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9) is the latest iteration of Lenovo's best mid-range gaming laptop with an updated Intel 14th-gen processor.

While it may not be the flashiest gaming laptop we've ever tested or reviewed, the Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9) is a powerful machine that can handle almost every game out there, including Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which is where the "Tarnished" are from, if you aren't as obsessed with the game and its DLC as many of us at Laptop Mag.

So, if you want to game without breaking the bank, this may be the Prime Day alternative deal for you.

Today's best Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9) deal