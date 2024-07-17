'Tarnished rejoice!' The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is just $1,299 during Best Buy's Prime Day alternative sale
Who needs a maiden when you've got this deal?
As Amazon Prime Day and various Prime Day alternative sales continue, I've finally come across a gaming laptop deal that seems more than a little tempting — and it's not even an Amazon deal.
The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9) is $200 off at Best Buy, netting you an Intel Core i9 and Nvidia RTX 4060 for just $1,299. The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9) is the latest iteration of Lenovo's best mid-range gaming laptop with an updated Intel 14th-gen processor.
While it may not be the flashiest gaming laptop we've ever tested or reviewed, the Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9) is a powerful machine that can handle almost every game out there, including Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which is where the "Tarnished" are from, if you aren't as obsessed with the game and its DLC as many of us at Laptop Mag.
So, if you want to game without breaking the bank, this may be the Prime Day alternative deal for you.
Today's best Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9) deal
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i
Was: $1,499
Now: $1,299 @ Best Buy
Overview: Get the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i with an Intel Core i9 14th gen processor and Nvidia RTX 4060 for just $1,299 at Best Buy
Features: Intel Core i9-14900HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB, 1TB SSD, 16GB memory, 16" WQXGA display, Onyx Grey
Release Date: January 2023
Reviews: In our review of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i we praised the laptop's excellent performance, satisfying keyboard, and decent speakers.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a solid mid-range gaming laptop with solid performance, a comfortable keyboard, and decent speakers for a more budget price.
Don't buy it if: You want a top-line graphics card. While the RTX 4060 GPU in this Legion Pro 5 is a workhorse card, it won't be pulling the same performance as a 4090. Check our best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for more powerful alternatives.
