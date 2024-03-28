Save $600! The popular Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is at its all-time low

If you've been searching for a great mid-range gaming laptop, this epic deal is perfect for you. Right now, you can snag the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with an RTX 4060 for only $999 from Best Buy — discounted a whopping $600 off its original retail price of $1,599.

We reviewed this exact ROG Zephyrus G14 configuration and loved its bright display, satisfyingly clacky keyboard, and smooth, consistent performance, proven by its 9,176 Geekbench 6 score that surpassed the average gaming laptop score of 7,165.

The only reason we didn't award it more than three stars was because of its high price tag. Well, and because of its 5-hour battery life, but that's pretty standard for gaming laptops. But this awesome deal slashes $600 off the ROG Zephyrus G14's typical price, making it a fantastic value for the specs.

Today's best Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deal