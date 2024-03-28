Save $600! The popular Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is at its all-time low
Grab the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4060 for an all-time low price of $999
If you've been searching for a great mid-range gaming laptop, this epic deal is perfect for you. Right now, you can snag the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with an RTX 4060 for only $999 from Best Buy — discounted a whopping $600 off its original retail price of $1,599.
We reviewed this exact ROG Zephyrus G14 configuration and loved its bright display, satisfyingly clacky keyboard, and smooth, consistent performance, proven by its 9,176 Geekbench 6 score that surpassed the average gaming laptop score of 7,165.
The only reason we didn't award it more than three stars was because of its high price tag. Well, and because of its 5-hour battery life, but that's pretty standard for gaming laptops. But this awesome deal slashes $600 off the ROG Zephyrus G14's typical price, making it a fantastic value for the specs.
Today's best Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Was:
$1,599 Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-zephyrus-g14-14-165hz-gaming-laptop-qhd-amd-ryzen-9-with-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-512gb-ssd-moonlight-white%2F6535495.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">$999 @ Best Buy
Overview: The popular Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, sporting an RTX 4060 GPU, is $600 off right now.
Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 512GB of SSD storage, HDMI 2.0 port, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, customizable RGB backlit keyboard
Release date: 2023
Price check: <a href="https://www.excaliberpc.com/788814/asus-rog-zephyrus-g14-ga402xv-g14.r94060.html" data-link-merchant="excaliberpc.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">EXcaliberPC $1205
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4060 configuration.
Reviews: We've tested this exact configuration, and one of the only hangups we had with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 was its high price. At $600 off, this gaming laptop is a fantastic mid-range option, with its bright 165Hz display, comfortable keyboard, and performance prowess that surpassed the average gaming laptop.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-rog-zephyrus-g14-2023" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="excaliberpc.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/rog-zephyrus-g14-2023" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="excaliberpc.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★½ (RTX 4090)
Buy if: You're looking for a gaming laptop that can handle demanding games easily without sacrificing resolution or frame rate to do so. With its $600 discount, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is an absolute steal.
Don't buy if: You only need a laptop for basic everyday tasks, like streaming media, browsing the internet, and creating the occasional presentation or word document.
