One of Laptop Mag's favorite gaming laptops is $800 off at Best Buy, don't sleep on this all-time low price

If you've been hunting for a stellar gaming laptop deal, your search may end here. Right now, you can snag the Razer Blade 16 for just $2,499 via Best Buy — regularly $3,299, that's $800 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

And man, oh man, this is a powerful configuration for the price. Inside, this laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. These specs, paired with the laptop's 16-inch, 4K at 120Hz (or 1920 x 1200 at 240Hz) display, will have your games running and looking fantastic.

Plus, with 1TB of SSD storage and 4TB of HDD storage, you won't have to worry about running out of space for your games any time soon.

