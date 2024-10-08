One of Laptop Mag's favorite gaming laptops is $800 off at Best Buy, don't sleep on this all-time low price
Save $800 on this incredibly powerful gaming laptop
If you've been hunting for a stellar gaming laptop deal, your search may end here. Right now, you can snag the Razer Blade 16 for just $2,499 via Best Buy — regularly $3,299, that's $800 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.
And man, oh man, this is a powerful configuration for the price. Inside, this laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. These specs, paired with the laptop's 16-inch, 4K at 120Hz (or 1920 x 1200 at 240Hz) display, will have your games running and looking fantastic.
Plus, with 1TB of SSD storage and 4TB of HDD storage, you won't have to worry about running out of space for your games any time soon.
If you want to check out more gaming laptops before jumping on this Razer Blade 16 deal, take a look at more of this month's best gaming laptop deals or our ever-growing hub of all the best values for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Today's best Razer Blade 16 deal
Razer Blade 16 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop
Was: $3,299
Now: $2,499 @ Razer
Overview:
Best Buy slashes $800 off this powerful 2023 Razer Blade 16 configuration.
Features: 16-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) at 120Hz (or 1920 x 1200 at 240Hz), 1000-nit Mini-LED display, Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and 4TB of HDD storage, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8 GB of VRAM
Release date: April 2023
Price check: Newegg $2,639
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for this Razer Blade 16 configuration new.
Reviews: In our Razer Blade 16 review, we awarded a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its strong overall and gaming-specific performance. Our review unit came equipped with an RTX 4090, but all specs were otherwise the same. This discounted configuration will share our review laptop's bright, vivid dual-mode display, more user-friendly Razer Synapse app, and impressive audio performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a powerful gaming laptop capable of playing your favorite AAA titles at either an incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate or in stunning 4K resolution at 120Hz. Or, if you're looking for a machine that can handle video-editing or graphic design tasks with ease.
Don't buy it if: The games you like to play are less demanding graphics-wise. Or, if you're just looking for a laptop that can tackle basic tasks, like browsing the internet, creating documents, and streaming videos.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.