Lenovo Legion Pro 5i dips below $1,500 in this huge RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal
Grab the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i for just under $1,500
Looking for a top-tier gaming laptop? You're in luck.
The popular Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is on sale for just $1,479 at B&H — that's $590 in savings! This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration, and it boasts some incredibly impressive specs.
Inside this Legion Pro 5i, there's a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 24-core processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. There's also an HDMI port for connecting a larger display and an Ethernet port for a speedier connection.
Lenovo didn't skimp on the display for this gaming laptop, either. It's equipped with a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz IPS display, great for both playing games and streaming content.
If you've been searching for a powerful, portable gaming machine, it can't get much better than these specs for only $1,479.
Memorial Day sales dominated the long weekend, and gaming laptop deals continue to trickle in from top retailers. If the Legion Pro 5i doesn't look like it's the one for you, check out more of the best gaming laptop deals right now for more options.
Today's best Lenovo Legion Pro 5i deal
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (82WK0083US)
Was: $2,069
Now: $1,479 @ B&H
Overview: The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is discounted by a major $590 right now.
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz IPS display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9 24-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB VRAM, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, HDMI and Ethernet ports
Launch date: February 2023
Price check: Amazon $1920 (64GB RAM) | Best Buy $1,499 (16GB RAM)
Price history: This is the lowest price we can currently find for this unique Legion Pro 5i configuration.
Reviews: We haven't reviewed this exact configuration, but our lower-specced Lenovo Legion Pro 5i review unit earned 4 out of 5 stars. We loved the laptop's overall design, immersive display, top-notch keyboard, and stellar performance, even with a lower-end Core i7 CPU, RTX 4060, and only 16GB of RAM. With this deal configuration's Core i9 CPU, RTX 4070, and 32GB of RAM, gaming performance will be even better.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You need a powerful gaming laptop that can easily handle AAA games with at max settings. With 32GB of RAM and an RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, your gameplay will be buttery smooth.
Don't buy it if: You don't play graphically intense games or you don't play games that often. Instead, check out the best gaming laptop deals under $1,000 to find something slightly less powerful and more affordable.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.