Lenovo Legion Pro 5i dips below $1,500 in this huge RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal

Looking for a top-tier gaming laptop? You're in luck.

The popular Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is on sale for just $1,479 at B&H — that's $590 in savings! This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration, and it boasts some incredibly impressive specs.

Inside this Legion Pro 5i, there's a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 24-core processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. There's also an HDMI port for connecting a larger display and an Ethernet port for a speedier connection.

Lenovo didn't skimp on the display for this gaming laptop, either. It's equipped with a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz IPS display, great for both playing games and streaming content.

If you've been searching for a powerful, portable gaming machine, it can't get much better than these specs for only $1,479.

Memorial Day sales dominated the long weekend, and gaming laptop deals continue to trickle in from top retailers. If the Legion Pro 5i doesn't look like it's the one for you, check out more of the best gaming laptop deals right now for more options.

Today's best Lenovo Legion Pro 5i deal