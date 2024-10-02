I spotted these Lenovo laptop deals, and now my wallet is in danger

You can save some serious cash on Lenovo laptops right now, alongside discounts on a range of carry cases and backpacks to protect your new gear.

Lenovo has deals on some of its best laptops at the moment, but a pair of gaming laptops were the first things that caught our eye. First up, you can snag the Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 for just $2,624 . That’s $875 off this AMD gaming beast that comes packed with an RTX 4090 GPU — that’s almost powerful enough to run Crysis!

If you’d prefer to pick up an Intel gaming laptop, you can save $310 off the Lenovo LOQ 15 RTX 4060 , bringing the price down to just $939. Cheap gaming laptops are tough to find, particularly below $1,000. This comes with an RTX 4060 GPU, an Intel Core i5-13450HX CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Want a little more storage or RAM? This laptop is customizable, and you'll save the same $310.

Rounding out the laptop deals for real bargain hunters, there is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i at $624 . With an i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, this is a perfect everyday laptop for people who want to browse the web, watch some movies, and get a bit of work done. It may only have integrated graphics, but it can even handle some light gaming at the end of the day, too. This deal gives you a $245 discount on a laptop that we already think offers excellent value for money.

Do you need to protect your current laptop rather than upgrade it? There’s a huge range of Lenovo backpacks and carry cases to offer your new laptop some protection when you’re on the go. These Lenovo backpack deals range from 20 - 60% off the standard price, with various options to suit different preferences and laptop sizes. Check out the sale and see what catches your eye.

Not seeing anything that ticks all the boxes for you? Check out our roundup of the other best laptop deals that we've spotted this month.

Lenovo laptop and accessory deals

Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 AMD RTX 4090: $3,499 $2,624 @ Lenovo

Save $875 on this excellent AMD gaming laptop. It’s kitted out with a Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 4090 GPU for some serious gaming grunt on the go. Our only real issue with this laptop is usually the price, but this discount brings it down into bargain territory. Features: 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Processor, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, 1080P FHD camera with dual microphones and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo LOQ 15 RTX 4050: $1,249 $939 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is a bargain at $310 off in this limited-time deal. It has a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU and enough grunt in the CPU and RAM departments to handle some serious portable gaming. You also get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate free with your purchase. Features: 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 12GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU w/ 6GB VAM, 512GB SSD, 720P webcam w/ dual microphone and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

IdeaPad Slim 5i: $869 $624 @ Lenovo If you’re looking for a workhorse laptop rather than a gaming rig, the IdeaPad Slim 5i is a fantastic deal at the moment at $245 off the usual price. It has solid specs with i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage. We reviewed the AMD version earlier this year and loved the strong performance for the price. Check out our Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 review for our full thoughts. Discount code: IDEASEMISALE Features: 16-inch WQXGA (1920 x 1080) 60Hz 300-nit display, Intel Core 5 120U Processor, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 512 GB SSD, 1080P FHD camera with dual microphones and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home