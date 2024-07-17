I review gaming laptops for a living. These are the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and we're lost in an endless sea of gaming laptop deals. Dozens upon dozens of products are available and have been discounted, but unless you have an eye for it, it's difficult to discern the good sales from the bad ones.

That's what I'm here to do: A good chunk of those gaming laptop deals aren't worth your time or money, and unless I come across a discount that actually makes me jump up in my seat, there's no point in presenting it here.

Thankfully, there are a few gaming laptop discounts that genuinely shocked me during Prime Day, and while they might not appeal to you depending on what you're looking for, we recommend hearing us out and seeing what you think.

One of the best examples is the Alienware m16 R2 QHD+ for $1,299 at Best Buy, which is $550 cheaper than when I reviewed the laptop earlier this year. That's a huge discount for a powerful RTX 4070 gaming laptop, and it's probably the best deal I found during Prime Day.

There's more than just that though, so take a look at my favorite Prime Day gaming laptop deals thus far.

Best gaming laptop deals today

Alienware m16 R2 QHD+ 240Hz Gaming Laptop: $1,849 $1,299 @ Best Buy

Wow! The Alienware m16 R2 QHD+ is an impressive gaming laptop that has been dropped to a price that's hard to resist. It's currently $550 cheaper than its initial listing price, and yes, that deal is authentic. I reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 when it launched and can confirm that it was $1,849 earlier this year, and for a gaming laptop featuring an RTX 4070 graphics card, Intel Ultra Core 7 155H processor, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution display at 240Hz refresh rate, it being available for just $1,299 is spectacular. That's not including that we saw when putting it through the Laptop Mag battery test, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits, as it lasted 6 hours and 13 minutes. In short, this is a fantastic deal. An RTX 4070 gaming laptop for $1,299 is a great bargin, especially for a laptop of this quality.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: $1,149 $969 @ Amazon

If you want a sub-$1,000 gaming laptop with a solid mid-range graphics card that's perfect for those who don't want to break the bank, look no further than the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16. It's built with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, Intel Core i7-13650HX, a 16-inch 1920 x 1,200-pixel resolution panel at 165Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Alternatively, a more powerful version of the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with an Intel i9-14900HX and 1TB of SSD storage is available at Best Buy for $1,199, which is $300 off the original price. I also reviewed this model and found it to be excellent, so don't wait if this seems right for you.