I may have found my favorite Prime Day gaming laptop deal already
Save over $400 on this TUF to resist Asus gaming laptop Prime Day deal
This year's Amazon Prime Day has only just kicked off, but I'm already convinced I've found the best gaming laptop deal we'll see. Blending AMD performance with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 for $1,227 at Amazon is an absolutely impossible to resist deal on a highly regarded gaming laptop.
Better still, there are multiple models of the Gaming A15 discounted as part of Amazon's two-day deals bonanza, allowing you to pick up a similar TUF Gaming A15 model for just $649 with a less enthusiastic configuration featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU with 8GB of RAM.
If you want to push the boat out a little further and chase even more performance, then the 2024 model of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is also available for just $1,399 — shaving $400 off the price of this configuration, which features a Ryzen 9 7940HX CPU with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM.
Whether you're looking to spend a little or a lot, there's plenty of options to be found when it comes to the Asus TUF Gaming A15, with a sizable saving attached to many configurations.
Today's best Asus TUF Gaming A15 deal
Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4070: $1,699 $1,227 @ Amazon
Overview: Save over $400 on the TUF Gaming A15 with its powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and solid AMD Ryzen 7-based performance.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7940HS CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 with 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: May 2023
Price History: This is one of the lowest prices we've seen Asus' gaming laptop fall to in 2024, though its lowest price was seen in November 2023 when it hit $1,189.
Reviews: In our hands-on review of the A14, the 14-inch version of this device, we appreciated the design and look forward to testing it further. However, our sister brand TechRadar called it a brilliant affordable gaming laptop and gave it their Editor's Choice Award.
TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want to run the latest AAA games at high settings. It's powerful CPU and GPU performance give esports gamers a competitive edge.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a portable gaming device. At 8.62 pounds with a shorter battery life, you'll need to hang around a reliable power source to utilize this powerful gaming device.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.