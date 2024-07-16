I may have found my favorite Prime Day gaming laptop deal already

This year's Amazon Prime Day has only just kicked off, but I'm already convinced I've found the best gaming laptop deal we'll see. Blending AMD performance with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 for $1,227 at Amazon is an absolutely impossible to resist deal on a highly regarded gaming laptop.

Better still, there are multiple models of the Gaming A15 discounted as part of Amazon's two-day deals bonanza, allowing you to pick up a similar TUF Gaming A15 model for just $649 with a less enthusiastic configuration featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU with 8GB of RAM.

If you want to push the boat out a little further and chase even more performance, then the 2024 model of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is also available for just $1,399 — shaving $400 off the price of this configuration, which features a Ryzen 9 7940HX CPU with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM.

Whether you're looking to spend a little or a lot, there's plenty of options to be found when it comes to the Asus TUF Gaming A15, with a sizable saving attached to many configurations.

Today's best Asus TUF Gaming A15 deal