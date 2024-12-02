I gave this gaming laptop 4 out of 5 stars and it's $500 off during Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is nearing its end, and as we reach its final moments, you're beginning to run out of time to decide when to invest in some of the best deals of the year. We've seen some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals in a long time throughout this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's not over yet, as a particularly excellent one has appeared that you simply cannot miss.

The Acer Predator Helios 18 is now available for $1,999 at Best Buy, which brings it $500 down from its original price. I reviewed the Acer Predator Helios 16 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars in my review, praising it as a "great gaming laptop with a stunning design." It's built with an 18-inch display at 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution at 240Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

It's an absolute steal to get a gaming laptop this great with an RTX 4080 GPU at just under $2,000. Without further ado, here's the great deal.

Cyber Monday Acer Predator Helios 18 deal