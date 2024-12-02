I gave this gaming laptop 4 out of 5 stars and it's $500 off during Cyber Monday
The Acer Predator Helios 18 is a great gaming laptop, and it's $500 off on Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is nearing its end, and as we reach its final moments, you're beginning to run out of time to decide when to invest in some of the best deals of the year. We've seen some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals in a long time throughout this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's not over yet, as a particularly excellent one has appeared that you simply cannot miss.
The Acer Predator Helios 18 is now available for $1,999 at Best Buy, which brings it $500 down from its original price. I reviewed the Acer Predator Helios 16 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars in my review, praising it as a "great gaming laptop with a stunning design." It's built with an 18-inch display at 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution at 240Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.
It's an absolute steal to get a gaming laptop this great with an RTX 4080 GPU at just under $2,000. Without further ado, here's the great deal.
Cyber Monday Acer Predator Helios 18 deal
I absolutely fell in love with the Acer Predator Helios 18 when I reviewed it, and now that it's $500 off the original price that I reviewed it at, it's a great time to invest. Being treated to an RTX 4080 laptop with a display and processor this strong is a rare treat, and with a price this low, it's hard not to recommend it in a heartbeat.
Features: 18-inch 2,560 x 1,600 IPS 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB of VRAM, 1TB SSD.
Release date: April 2024
Price history: We've never seen the Predator Helios 18 this low in price.
Reviews: In my Acer Predator Helios 18 review, I gave it 4 out of 5 stars, as I was impressed by its gorgeous display, super fast processor, satisfying keyboard, sturdy aluminum chassis, and great exterior design. While its battery life left a bit to be desired, it's still a great pick for those who want a powerful RTX 4080 laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're in the market for a powerful RTX 4080 laptop capable of running games at high resolutions without spending over $2,000. This will also make a solid machine for video editing and other demanding creative tasks.
Don't buy it if: You're in the market for a laptop for the average consumer, one that's for office work or just browsing the web. You don't need to splurge on something is expensive. There are also plenty of capable gaming laptops that cost far less if you want an RTX 4050, RTX 4060, or RTX 4070 laptop, as even though the Predator Helios 18 is discounted by $500, it's still pretty expensive at $1,999.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Claire finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Claire is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.