I found the 3 Best Buy gaming laptop deals still available after its anti-Prime sale

Amazon isn't the only retailer still riding the October Prime Day wave with an after-party sale. I found three great gaming laptop and handheld deals still live at Best Buy. The best of these deals — an 18-inch Dell Alienware laptop — slashes $400 from the regular price.

This Dell Alienware M18 Alienware is now $2,099 at Best Buy, a 16% savings over the regular $2,499 price. The system is stacked with top-shelf, high-performance components. For starters, it has a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The spacious 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display has a fast 165Hz refresh rate. And it's loaded with ports (three USB-A and three USB-C -- two of which are Thunderbolt/USB 4). It also has an HDMI output. At 8.9 pounds, you're buying this for flexibility in your home, not to tote to a coffee shop.



The Acer Predator Helios 18 is on sale for $2,249 at Best Buy, a $250 savings over its regular $2,499 price. This model is even more stacked for performance than the Alienware. It, too, has an 18-inch display, an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. But the Acer Predator Helios bumps the graphics to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and the display to an even faster 240Hz refresh. In our review, we gave this model 4 stars, appreciating its sturdy design and excellent display. Bonus: It's the same size display as the Alienware, but it weighs less at 7.2 pounds. That difference isn't enough to say it's a good choice to lug to a coffee shop, but it's enough to make the Predator Helios a little more manageable.

If you're not interested in a beast of a gaming laptop, at the other end of the spectrum sit gaming handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go, now on sale for $549 at Best Buy (and it's at the same $549 price at Amazon). Normally $699, this $150 savings makes the Legion Go more attractive than ever. The Legion Go has an 8.8-inch WQXGA (1600 x 1440) display with a 144Hz refresh, a solid combo for high frame-rate gameplay. Inside sits an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We gave the Legion Go handheld 4.5 stars in our review, delivering high praise for its ergonomics, detachable controllers, and excellent Windows gameplay experience.

