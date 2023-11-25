Expires soon! $850 off Lenovo Legion 5i Pro with RTX 4080 in Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2023 has arrived and while deals abound in just about every category from laptops to phones, it's also inarguably one of the best times of year to pick up a decked out gaming laptop. And we have the perfect one for you.

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, one of the best affordable gaming laptops, comes in decked out with a Core i9 CPU and RTX 4080 GPU. You can get the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro for $1,899 at B&H only until midnight ET 11/26.

That's an $850 discount, which is pretty steep for this product. However, if you're looking for something a little cheaper, we recommend the Legion Pro w/ RTX 4060 for $1,199, which is also on sale only until midnight ET 11/26.

This is a great gaming laptop deal that you should jump on before it's too late.

Black Friday's best Lenovo Legion 5i Pro deal