Expires soon! $850 off Lenovo Legion 5i Pro with RTX 4080 in Black Friday deal
Steep savings for a beastly gaming laptop
Black Friday 2023 has arrived and while deals abound in just about every category from laptops to phones, it's also inarguably one of the best times of year to pick up a decked out gaming laptop. And we have the perfect one for you.
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, one of the best affordable gaming laptops, comes in decked out with a Core i9 CPU and RTX 4080 GPU. You can get the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro for $1,899 at B&H only until midnight ET 11/26.
That's an $850 discount, which is pretty steep for this product. However, if you're looking for something a little cheaper, we recommend the Legion Pro w/ RTX 4060 for $1,199, which is also on sale only until midnight ET 11/26.
This is a great gaming laptop deal that you should jump on before it's too late.
Black Friday's best Lenovo Legion 5i Pro deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4080:
$2,749 $1,899 @ B&H
Overview: EXPIRES ON 11/26 12:00 AM ET
Save $850 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8.
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD.
Launch date: Jan. 2023
Cheaper alternative: Legion Pro w/ RTX 4060 for $1,199
Price history: This is the second lowest price we've seen for this laptop.
Reviews: The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is a fantastic gaming laptop — a proper powerhouse with a refined aesthetic, tons of I/O, and decent value for money.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (Gen 7) | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: If you're looking for a workhorse, the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is worth considering. Especially at this discounted price. It's a great option for gamers and creators.
Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer solely for creating docs, checking emails, browsing the web, and streaming content. For general use, consider the MacBook Air M2, Acer Swift 14 or Acer Chromebook Plus 515.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.
