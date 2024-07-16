Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop on Prime Day: A big, bad, beautiful machine

Snag the Alienware m18 R2 for $1,879 on Prime Day

Prime Day is here and we're seeing the greatest laptop and gaming laptop deals around. If you're looking to snag an absolute gaming beast for Prime Day, look no further than the Alienware m18 R2.

The Alienware m18 R2 with Intel Core i7-14700HX, RTX 4070, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD is on sale for just $1,879 at Amazon.

That price might seem a bit steep, but when you consider it got a $430 price cut and it's from the most premium gaming laptop makers around, it's not a bad deal.

While Laptop Mag hasn't reviewed the Alienware m18 R2 yet, it has received 4/5 stars from Tom's Hardware and 4.5 stars from Tom's Guide because of its incredible gaming performance, clicky mechanical keyboard, and large display.

At $430 off, the Alienware m18 R2 is at its best price yet. Want to elevate your gameplay? See this deal.

Today's best Alienware m18 R2 deal

Alienware m18 R2Was: $2,299Now: $1,879 AmazonOverview:Lowest price!

Alienware m18 R2
Was: $2,299
Now: $1,879 Amazon

Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon takes a massive $430 off the powerful Alienware m18 R2.

Launch date: 2024

Price history: This is the lowest price that this model of the Alienware m18 R2 has dropped—even lower than Dell!

Features:
Display: 18-inch, QHD+, 165Hz, 3ms
CPU: Intel Core i7-14700HX
RAM: 16GB
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB
Storage: 1TB SSD

Price check: Dell $2,299

Reviews: The Alienware m18 R2 offers incredible gaming performance, a stellar mechanical keyboard, and a crisp, smooth display for high-fps gaming.

Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½| Windows Central ★★★★½

Buy it if: You want incredible RTX 4070 performance. You want a clicky mechanical keyboard. You want a big display with a high refresh rate. You want a wide selection of ports.

Don't buy it if: You want a brighter display. You want better cooling in your gaming laptop. You want a smaller laptop.

View Deal
