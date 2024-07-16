Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop on Prime Day: A big, bad, beautiful machine

Prime Day is here and we're seeing the greatest laptop and gaming laptop deals around. If you're looking to snag an absolute gaming beast for Prime Day, look no further than the Alienware m18 R2.

The Alienware m18 R2 with Intel Core i7-14700HX, RTX 4070, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD is on sale for just $1,879 at Amazon.

That price might seem a bit steep, but when you consider it got a $430 price cut and it's from the most premium gaming laptop makers around, it's not a bad deal.

While Laptop Mag hasn't reviewed the Alienware m18 R2 yet, it has received 4/5 stars from Tom's Hardware and 4.5 stars from Tom's Guide because of its incredible gaming performance, clicky mechanical keyboard, and large display.

At $430 off, the Alienware m18 R2 is at its best price yet. Want to elevate your gameplay? See this deal.

Today's best Alienware m18 R2 deal