Best Buy knocks $400 off the powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with RTX 4070
For many, school has started. And that means back-to-school deals are slowly fading away. However, if you're in the market for a gaming laptop, Best Buy still has quite a few powerful machines slashed to impressive prices.
Best Buy is currently offering the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4070 GPU for just $1,199 — a savings of $400 and the lowest price we've seen for this particular configuration.
This ROG Zephyrus G16 configuration features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a plethora of ports. With that set of specs paired with its 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 165Hz IPS display, your favorite games will look and feel fantastic on this laptop.
At 25% off, the 2023 ROG Zephyrus G16 is a steal, especially when you add on one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free and a digital download code for Star Wars: Outlaws on the Ubisoft Connect Store.
If you're looking for a new laptop but don't plan to play games on it, check out our best back-to-school laptop deals for more options.
Today's best Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16
Was: $1,599
Now: $1,199 @ Best Buy
Overview: The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 sports a powerful RTX 4070 GPU, and it's currently $400 off.
Features:
Display: 16-inch (1920 x 1080, 165Hz) IPS, CPU: Intel 13th Gen Core i7 13620H, RAM: 16GB, GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB of VRAM, Storage: 512GB SSD, Ports: HDMI 2.1 port, audio jack, 2x USB-A 3.2, 2x USB-C 3.2 (1x Thunderbolt 4), Ethernet
Release date: 2023
Price check: HIDevolution $1,799
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen this last-gen Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop discounted to.
Reviews: We've only tested the current-gen ROG Zephyrus G16 with Intel's new Core Ultra CPU, but this discounted laptop with Intel's 13th Gen CPU is overall a better value in terms of price vs performance. It offers solid audio quality, a slim and lightweight design, and plenty of ports to hook up external displays, other peripherals, and a speedy Ethernet connection.
Laptop Mag: ★★★ (2024) | TechRadar: ★★★★ (2024) |
Windows Central: ★★★★ (2024)
Buy if: You've been on the hunt for a lightweight gaming laptop that can handle most games with ease, thanks to its smooth 165Hz refresh rate and less demanding 1920 x 1200-pixel display.
Don't buy if: You only need a laptop for basic tasks, like streaming your favorite TV show or answering emails. If you won't be playing games on your future laptop (or you'll be playing less graphics-intensive games), shop our best back-to-school laptop deals instead.
