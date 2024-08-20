Best Buy knocks $400 off the powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with RTX 4070

For many, school has started. And that means back-to-school deals are slowly fading away. However, if you're in the market for a gaming laptop, Best Buy still has quite a few powerful machines slashed to impressive prices.

Best Buy is currently offering the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4070 GPU for just $1,199 — a savings of $400 and the lowest price we've seen for this particular configuration.

This ROG Zephyrus G16 configuration features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a plethora of ports. With that set of specs paired with its 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 165Hz IPS display, your favorite games will look and feel fantastic on this laptop.

At 25% off, the 2023 ROG Zephyrus G16 is a steal, especially when you add on one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free and a digital download code for Star Wars: Outlaws on the Ubisoft Connect Store.

If you're looking for a new laptop but don't plan to play games on it, check out our best back-to-school laptop deals for more options.

Today's best Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) deal