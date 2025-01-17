B&H is having a huge clearance sale — save up to $800 on these 3 RTX 40 series gaming laptops

CES 2025 is in our rearview mirror, and we got to see some truly staggering tech reveals over the three-day event, including the long-awaited Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card line-up from Nvidia. And that's great news for gamers who want to sink a cool $2,000 on a graphics card powerful enough to render The Matrix (with DLSS turned on), but what about the bargain hunters out there who want to snag one of the best gaming laptops?

Well, we've got great news for you, because with new technology comes hefty discounts on the previous generation. Case in point: these three RTX 40 laptop deals that we spotted over at B&H Photo.

The star of the show has to be the $800 discount on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16-inch gaming laptop, which is down to $1,999. It comes equipped with a beastly 14th Gen i9 CPU and a whopping 32GB of RAM — all to keep up with the RTX 4080 GPU. This is our current pick for the best gaming laptop overall, so scoring it for under $2,000 is an excellent value.

If that's still too pricey for you, there are a couple more great options below that sit on either side of the $1000 mark. And if neither of those gets your fans spinning, then be sure to check out our round-up of all the best gaming laptop deals in January 2025.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16-inch Gaming Laptop: was $2,799 now $1,999 at BHPhoto Save $800 on this powerful portable gaming rig from Lenovo. It's packing top-end hardware including a 14th gen i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and RTX 4080 GPU. That's more than enough power to run the latest AAA games, but if you want to crank things even further, you can upgrade to a 4090 for $449 extra. Features: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS 240 Hz Display, 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 24-Core (14th Gen), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB GDDR6), 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11 Home.

MSI 15.6-inch Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,109 now $829 at BHPhoto Save $280: If you're looking for a gaming laptop for under $1000, this MSI Cyborg is a fantastic deal. It's got powerful hardware under the hood and a relatively stealthy, professional-looking finish that won't turn heads when you pull it out for work. Features: 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 144 Hz IPS Display, 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 10-Core (13th Gen), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6), 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home