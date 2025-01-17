B&H is having a huge clearance sale — save up to $800 on these 3 RTX 40 series gaming laptops
Being so last-gen has its advantages as prices start to tumble on RTX 40-powered laptops after the 50 series' announcement.
CES 2025 is in our rearview mirror, and we got to see some truly staggering tech reveals over the three-day event, including the long-awaited Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card line-up from Nvidia. And that's great news for gamers who want to sink a cool $2,000 on a graphics card powerful enough to render The Matrix (with DLSS turned on), but what about the bargain hunters out there who want to snag one of the best gaming laptops?
Well, we've got great news for you, because with new technology comes hefty discounts on the previous generation. Case in point: these three RTX 40 laptop deals that we spotted over at B&H Photo.
The star of the show has to be the $800 discount on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16-inch gaming laptop, which is down to $1,999. It comes equipped with a beastly 14th Gen i9 CPU and a whopping 32GB of RAM — all to keep up with the RTX 4080 GPU. This is our current pick for the best gaming laptop overall, so scoring it for under $2,000 is an excellent value.
If that's still too pricey for you, there are a couple more great options below that sit on either side of the $1000 mark. And if neither of those gets your fans spinning, then be sure to check out our round-up of all the best gaming laptop deals in January 2025.
Save $800 on this powerful portable gaming rig from Lenovo. It's packing top-end hardware including a 14th gen i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and RTX 4080 GPU.
That's more than enough power to run the latest AAA games, but if you want to crank things even further, you can upgrade to a 4090 for $449 extra.
Features: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS 240 Hz Display, 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 24-Core (14th Gen), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB GDDR6), 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11 Home.
Save $280: If you're looking for a gaming laptop for under $1000, this MSI Cyborg is a fantastic deal.
It's got powerful hardware under the hood and a relatively stealthy, professional-looking finish that won't turn heads when you pull it out for work.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 144 Hz IPS Display, 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 10-Core (13th Gen), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6), 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home
Save $400: Ignore the Redfall image on the screen, this laptop will play good games too. In our Acer Predator Helios 18 review, we praised that powerful processor and stunning design, even if we did want a little more oomph from the GPU.
It has the same 4060 as the much cheaper MSI model above, but there are some significant upgrades elsewhere including a bigger screen with that magic 16:10 aspect ratio, a more comprehensive suite of ports, and a beefier i9 CPU.
Is that worth an extra $400? If you just want it for gaming, probably not, but as a multipurpose rig for gaming and productivity, this would be our choice
Features: 18-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS Display, 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 24-Core (14th Gen), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Dual Internal Speakers with DTS:X Audio, Windows 11 Home.
Ian is a UK-based technology, science, and entertainment writer. As a massive nerd, you’ll find him writing about everything from laptops and VR headsets to Star Wars, video games, and Lego.